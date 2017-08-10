Brooke Henderson Will Makes Appearance For RBC Golf Day

One of the biggest stars in golf will be making an appearance in Kanata as part of the run-up to the CN Canadian Women’s Open at the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club later this month.

Brooke Henderson will be the special guest at the RBC Golf Day, a community event meant to promote the sport of golf.

It will be held at the Kevin Haime Golf Centre in Kanata on Saturday, August 12.

The free family golf day will take place from 11am to 3pm. Golfers will be provided with a free bucket of range balls and the opportunity to receive swing tips from a PGA of Canada Certified Teaching Professional, compliments of RBC.

Henderson will be on hand to conduct a swing clinic, do a meet and greet, and sign autographs from 11am to 12pm.

Some participants will also have the opportunity to receive an all day pass to the 2017 CN Women’s Open at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club (August 21 to 27).

For those who want to practice their putting, there will be a putting challenge, where golfers will have the opportunity to receive additional RBC prizes.

When: Saturday, August 12, 2017 11am-3pm

Where: Kevin Haime Golf Centre, 560 Hazeldean Road, Kanata, Ontario K2V 1C4