Brooke Henderson Wins 8th LPGA Title at LOTTE Championship

In interviews over the last few years, Brooke Henderson has mentioned enjoying the pace of winning every season on the LPGA TOUR. On Saturday, the 21-year-old from Smiths Falls, Ontario, extended her streak to five years and counting as she won the 2019 LOTTE Championship, defending a title on the circuit for the second time.

Henderson was just a 17-year-old when she earned her first victory on the LPGA TOUR, and with this, her eighth victory, she not only continues a tradition of annual wins, but she also ties the mark as the most winning Canadian on the LPGA TOUR, all-time.

In repeating the title she won in Oahu last year, she matched the all-time wins mark of Canadian Golf Hall of Fame member Sandra Post. All this at the age of 21, 7 months, and 11 days. In just her 102nd start as an LPGA member.

Post accomplished her eight and final win three days after her 33rd birthday.

On the men’s side, Canadians Mike Weir and George Knudson also recorded eight wins on the PGA TOUR.

As Predicted

Post predicted that today’s outcome would arrive in an interview three years ago. “I’ve said this before, she will surpass my record,” Post remarked. “I think she’ll go running by my record and I think it’s gonna be fun to watch.

Post was certainly watching on Saturday. In fact, the Golf Channel was wise enough to bring her into the broadcast to get her thoughts as the day unfolded.

Henderson displayed a fairly tidy game in Hawaii, maintaining her aggressive style, holing critical putts, and posting rounds of 65-68-69 and 70 (-16) in the process. As she did in 2018, she won by a four-shot margin.

A windy final round over a firm Ko Olina Golf Club proved to be a test for all, a task her nearest competitors, Nelly Korda, Ariya Jutanugarn, Eun-Hee Ji, and Minjee Lee, could not overcome.

“It’s just been surreal the last few years,” an excited Henderson shared immediately after knocking in her final putt. “It’s just amazing to get this win, to tie Sandra, to tie Mike Weir too, which is really amazing. I’m just so happy.”

She continued, “Today was kind of a battle out there; Minjee and Nelly, they played good golf but it was just so windy. Just happy that I was able to come out on top.”

With the victory Brooke climbs to 6th place in the Race To The CME Globe.

Alena Sharp, who went out to watch Henderson play the last few holes with caddy and partner Sarah Bowman, shared 40th place as the only other Canadian to make the weekend cut.

Final Leaderboard

LOTTE Championship winner selfie, Brittany and Brooke Henderson (Photo: LPGA)

Brooke Henderson LPGA Victories