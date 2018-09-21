Brooke Henderson Wins Canadian Sports Award

The accolades keep coming for Brooke Henderson.
On Thursday night the 21 year-old from Smiths Falls, Ontario was recognized at the 41st Canadian Sport Awards in Ottawa. The LPGA star, who has won twice this season, including the Lotte Championship and most recently, the CP Women’s Open, was honoured as the Female Athlete of The Year for Summer Sports Performance. She was among 18 athletes to earn an award at the gala event.
Henderson was in great company as an award-winner. Most categories were dominated by athletes from the 2018 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games as well as those who participated in the Commonwealth Games.
“We are proud of the exceptional individuals and organizations who were honoured at these 2018 Canadian Sport Awards”, said Dasha Peregoudova, President of AthletesCAN. “They are a true representation of Canadian excellence in sport and we congratulate them for their well deserved recognition as 2018 CSA winners. Honouring achievements such as these is important to AthletesCAN, and we look forward to continuing to celebrating those who make a difference and who so clearly demonstrate the impact that sport has on Canadian society.”
So far to date in 2018 Brooke Henderson has been a significant player on the LPGA Tour. Through 23 events she is in second place on the TOUR Money list after earning $1,364,956 in a campaign buoyed by 10 top-ten finishes and the two wins, most notably becoming the first Canadian LPGA player to win on home soil since 1973.
Recipients of the 2018 Canadian Sport Awards are:
WINTER SPORT PERFORMANCE
FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Kim Boutin – Short Track Speed Skating
MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Brian McKeever – Para Cross Country Skiing
PARTNERS OF THE YEAR
Scott Moir & Tessa Virtue – Figure Skating (Dance)
TEAM OF THE YEAR
Team Jennifer Jones – Curling
SUMMER SPORT PERFORMANCE
FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Brooke Henderson – Golf
MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Damian Warner – Athletics
PARTNERS OF THE YEAR
Melissa Humaña-Paredes & Sarah Pavan – Beach volleyball
TEAM OF THE YEAR
Basketball – Men’s Commonwealth Games Team (Silver)
INFLUENCERS
Bruce Kidd Leadership Award
Chandra Crawford
AthletesCAN Social Responsibility Award
Mark Tewksbury
Leadership in Sport Award
Michele O’Keefe
True Sport Award
Jill Officer
Inclusion Award – Obliterating Barriers in Sport
Billy Bridges & Sami Jo Small
#AthleteVoice Award – Rep of the Year
Inaki Gomez
CORPORATE EXCELLENCE
Individual Athlete Support
Mawer Investment Management Ltd.
National Team Support
Solace
National Initiative Support
Canadian Tire Corporation
In addition to the Awards presented to the above recipients, CBC presented a “People’s Choice Award for Performance of the Year”, through an online platform where viewers were asked to pick their favourite performance out of a short list of six. Following thousands of views and votes, the Olympic gold medallists in ice dance, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir were the overwhelming choice of the public.