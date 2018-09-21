Brooke Henderson Wins Canadian Sports Award

The accolades keep coming for Brooke Henderson.

On Thursday night the 21 year-old from Smiths Falls, Ontario was recognized at the 41st Canadian Sport Awards in Ottawa. The LPGA star, who has won twice this season, including the Lotte Championship and most recently, the CP Women’s Open, was honoured as the Female Athlete of The Year for Summer Sports Performance. She was among 18 athletes to earn an award at the gala event.

Henderson was in great company as an award-winner. Most categories were dominated by athletes from the 2018 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games as well as those who participated in the Commonwealth Games.

“We are proud of the exceptional individuals and organizations who were honoured at these 2018 Canadian Sport Awards”, said Dasha Peregoudova, President of AthletesCAN. “They are a true representation of Canadian excellence in sport and we congratulate them for their well deserved recognition as 2018 CSA winners. Honouring achievements such as these is important to AthletesCAN, and we look forward to continuing to celebrating those who make a difference and who so clearly demonstrate the impact that sport has on Canadian society.”

So far to date in 2018 Brooke Henderson has been a significant player on the LPGA Tour. Through 23 events she is in second place on the TOUR Money list after earning $1,364,956 in a campaign buoyed by 10 top-ten finishes and the two wins, most notably becoming the first Canadian LPGA player to win on home soil since 1973.

Recipients of the 2018 Canadian Sport Awards are:

WINTER SPORT PERFORMANCE

FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Kim Boutin – Short Track Speed Skating

MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Brian McKeever – Para Cross Country Skiing

PARTNERS OF THE YEAR

Scott Moir & Tessa Virtue – Figure Skating (Dance)

TEAM OF THE YEAR

Team Jennifer Jones – Curling

SUMMER SPORT PERFORMANCE

FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Brooke Henderson – Golf

MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Damian Warner – Athletics

PARTNERS OF THE YEAR

Melissa Humaña-Paredes & Sarah Pavan – Beach volleyball

TEAM OF THE YEAR

Basketball – Men’s Commonwealth Games Team (Silver)

INFLUENCERS

Bruce Kidd Leadership Award

Chandra Crawford

AthletesCAN Social Responsibility Award

Mark Tewksbury

Leadership in Sport Award

Michele O’Keefe

True Sport Award

Jill Officer

Inclusion Award – Obliterating Barriers in Sport

Billy Bridges & Sami Jo Small

#AthleteVoice Award – Rep of the Year

Inaki Gomez

CORPORATE EXCELLENCE

Individual Athlete Support

Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

National Team Support

Solace

National Initiative Support

Canadian Tire Corporation

In addition to the Awards presented to the above recipients, CBC presented a “People’s Choice Award for Performance of the Year”, through an online platform where viewers were asked to pick their favourite performance out of a short list of six. Following thousands of views and votes, the Olympic gold medallists in ice dance, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir were the overwhelming choice of the public.