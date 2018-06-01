Brooke Henderson Withdraws From U.S. Women’s Open

Unfortunate news from the United States Women’s Open in Alabama this morning as Canada’s top female golfer, Brooke Henderson, has withdrawn from the championship prior to round two. She has posted a score of +1 in the opening round.

The United State Golf Association broke the news via their Twitter feed, stating: “Due to personal reasons, Brooke Henderson (+1) has withdrawn from the # USWomensOpen. We are thinking of her as she travels home to Canada to be with her family.”

About an hour later the Smiths Falls, Ontario golfer posted a Tweet of her own: “Unfortunately, I needed to withdraw from the US Women’s Open for personal reasons and am headed home to be with my family.”

She followed with a message thanking the staff at the event site: “Thanks to the hard-working staff at Shoal Creek and I look forward to another opportunity next year in Charleston! @ USGA”

There is no word on any other itinerary changes for Henderson. She was scheduled to play at the ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer next week in New Jersey followed by a title defense at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give in Michigan the following week.