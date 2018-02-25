Brooke Rebounds With Top Ten Finish In Thailand

Golf fans concerned about the state of Brooke Henderson’s game after she missed the cut last week at the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open can relax. She’s back in fine form.

The Canadian proved as much as she rebounded from her fifth career missed cut with a top ten finish in the Honda LPGA Thailand.

The twenty-year-old closed her week at the Siam Country Club with a score of five-under-part, 67, on Sunday to earn a share of 7th place. For the week she was sixteen under par, recording rounds of 67, 68, 70, and 67 in the process. She shared the position with last week’s winner, Jin Young Ko, Pornanong Phatlum, and Brittany Lincicombe.

Jessica Korda, recently recovered from extensive jaw surgery, took the victory with a 25 under-par total.

“It’s an incredible thing to be able to win again. I haven’t won in two years. And who knows? It’s so hard out here. These girl are so good. I mean, look at the scoreboard. I had to shoot 25-under just to win, said Korda afterward.

“I just came with no expectations after surgery. It’s really hard for me to move. All this stuff is just still really hard, but I’m really, really happy that I chose to come back in this event exactly where I started my rookie year in 2011. I don’t think I could have asked for a better win.”

Henderson’s top-ten finish is her second in three events this year; she took 9th place at the Pure Silk Bahamas LPGA Classic in January before her uncharacteristic blip of a missed cut in Australian. Since joining the LPGA in 2015 she has now recorded 27 career top-ten finishes.

Alena Sharp recorded her best round of the week on Sunday, a 71, to finish in a tie for 56th in Thailand.

The LPGA now heads for Singapore this week for the HSBC Women’s World Championship. In 2017 Brooke Henderson tied for 4th in that event.

