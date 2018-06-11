Cadillac Fairview Makes Big Commitment of Funds From Annual Golf Fundraiser

Toronto-based real estate company Cadillac Fairview (CF) has revealed three new groups that will be recipients of the proceeds from their annual CF Golf Classic, which will be held in Milton, Ontario later this summer.

The company, which owns commercial properties worldwide and is owned by the Ontario Teacher’s Pension Plan, has shared that they have pledged $1.5 dollars over the next five years to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital (Holland Bloorview) and Covenant House Toronto.

They say the choices reflect their mandate to improve the lives of young Canadians, a commitment they first announced several years ago.

“It’s an honour to partner with three internationally renowned organizations whose work reflects our own culture and values,” said John Sullivan, President and CEO, Cadillac Fairview. “The CF Golf Classic has been instrumental in supporting various community needs over the past 28 years, and I’m excited to focus our goal this year on building brighter futures for young Canadians.”

Naming particular charitable partners or their annual golf tournament is a first for Cadillac Fairview but helps them further their focus. It makes programs like CAMH and their fellow recipients very happy to be involved.

“The generous support of Cadillac Fairview will help CAMH address the service gaps that affect one of Canada’s most vulnerable groups — youth between the ages of 16 and 25,” said Deborah Gillis, President and CEO of the CAMH Foundation. “The proposed initiative will see youth playing a more integral role in shaping the clinical care and services received by young Canadians living with mental illness. Together, we can ensure that youth across our country are given a chance to reach their full potential.”

“We are so grateful to Cadillac Fairview for their continued support of Holland Bloorview. The funds from the CF Golf Classic will support the growth of Holland Bloorview’s Research Institute, specifically the creation of a Neuromodulation Discovery Hub,” said Sandra Hawken, President and CEO of Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation. “This will be the first of its kind in Ontario and will focus on testing therapies that stimulate the brain to heal itself, which could help with things like the recovery of speech and language.”

“Cadillac Fairview has been a wonderful supporter of the youth we serve, and we are grateful for this important partnership,” says Bruce Rivers, Executive Director of Covenant House Toronto. “The money raised through this fundraiser will benefit the more than 100 youth who use our drop-in centre on a daily basis, giving them access not only to meals, a shower and clean clothes, but also counselling services from our supportive staff.”

The 28th annual CF Golf Classic will take place on August 13th at Rattlesnake Point Golf course.