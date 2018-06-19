Caledon’s Cougar Collins Awarded Osprey Valley Open Exemption

When a big show comes to town, it never hurts to have a local star performing. The newest event on the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada, the Osprey Valley Open, has ensured that by providing a sponsor’s exemption to Cougar Collins. Collins is a standout teen golf from Caledon, the site of the host club, Osprey Valley.

Coming off his freshman year at Eastern Michigan University, Collins is eagerly anticipating being able to compete against some of the best pros in the in the world on familiar ground this coming July 19-22.

“Being able to play in the Osprey Valley Open is an incredible honour for me. Being able to compete against a field of this caliber is a huge opportunity to test myself and gain valuable experience, and I can’t wait to play against these players next month,” said Collins.

Collins, 19, produced three top-25 finishes in his first season at Eastern Michigan and has posted several impressive finishes in amateur tournaments over the past two seasons, including multiple top-10 finishes on the Golf Ontario circuit.

“Cougar has proven himself as an outstanding up-and-coming player and we’re happy to award him an exemption. We look forward to seeing him compete against Mackenzie Tour players in July and hope to see many members of the local community come out to cheer him on,” said Osprey Valley Open Tournament Director Brad Parkins.

The Osprey Valley Open is the seventh event on the 2018 Mackenzie Tour schedule, after which the top three players on the Order of Merit will earn exemptions into the PGA TOUR’s RBC Canadian Open.