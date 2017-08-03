What's New?

Ross Runs Away With Canadian Junior Boys Golf Championship

Calvin Ross, 2017 Canadian Junior Boys Golf Champion (Photo: Scott MacLeod)

It’s said that wise people do not procrastinate, and this week Calvin Ross was one very smart young man.

The eighteen year-old from Fredericton, New Brunswick resident coasted to victory at the 2017 Canadian Junior Boys Golf Championship on the momentum of a record-setting third round of 62 at the century -old Cataraqui Golf & Country Club in Kingston, Ontario.

The seven-stroke lead Ross created through 54 holes allowed him to cruise to a win, adding a one-over par, 71, in the final round for a four-round 271 total, nine under par.

“I did all my work yesterday so I didn’t have as much to do today,” an elated Ross shared after hoisting the trophy emblematic of the national championship, the Silver Cup. “I just had to play good golf and let somebody else catch up.”

Catching up was a tall task and Ross, despite a few wayward shots, would not let anyone else back into the match. Tristan Mandur of Mill Bay, British Columbia, playing with Ross, managed to get within four strokes of the lead early in the final nine but that was as close as he could come. He matched Ross at 71 in the final round to earn second place alone, at 278 (-2) total.

That was not to say it was an easy road to victory for the leader, who just completed his freshman year at Texas State University, but he had a clear mind as he began the final round.

“I felt a little more calm on the first tee knowing I had a little bit of insurance if anything were to happen. I was a little shaky starting out, I got to a few rough spots but I scraped it around, managed to make a few birdies, not make anything too big. I was even par on the front nine and I started to feel more and more confident down the last few holes.”

Even with the 62 on his record, and a big lead, Calvin tried to keep looking ahead. As the tournament was drawing to a close he kept swinging without hesitation, confident in the work he had done with Coach Jamie Heffernan at his home club, Kingswood Park, over the last six years.

“My plan was to stick to my game plan, to play like I had every other day. I wasn’t going to play real conservative because I was winning. I hit all the same shots as I would any other day.”

In winning the 79th Canadian Junior Boys Golf Championship, Ross is the first player from New Brunswick to do so. That added even a little more meaning to week.

“I think they’ll be real proud,” he reflected when asked what it might mean back home. “I know all my friends, my family, all the golfers back home are going to be pretty excited.”

With the victory Ross earned an exemption in the Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship being played at The Toronto Golf Club and Islington Golf Club in Toronto from Aug. 7-10.

***

Christopher Vandette (Photo: Scott MacLeod)

Trailing Ross and Mandur and finishing third overall was Christopher Vandette of Beaconsfield, Quebec. The bronze medalist, at just 15 years of age, was awarded the Jack Bailey Trophy as the Canadian Juvenile Championship. It follows a run of fine play where he won the Quebec Junior Boys Golf Championship and became the youngest winner in the 100 year history of the Quebec Men’s Amateur Championship.

“It feels pretty great,” said Vandette. “I’m so happy with my week and hopefully I can keep it going in the years to come.”

***

The 2018 Canadian Junior Boys Golf Championship will be played at the Medicine Hat Golf & Country Club on July 30 – August 2.

Final Leaderboard

Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 R3 R4 Total
1 Canada Calvin Ross  Fredericton, NB +1 F -9 67 71 62 71 271
2 Canada Tristan Mandur  Mill Bay, BC +1 F -2 71 67 69 71 278
3 Canada Christopher Vandette  Beaconsfield, QC E F -1 71 74 64 70 279
4 Canada Nolan Thoroughgood  Victoria, BC -1 F E 71 69 71 69 280
T5 Canada Khan Lee  Langley, BC -2 F +1 76 69 68 68 281
T5 Canada Marcus Khaw  Burlington, ON E F +1 66 73 72 70 281
T5 Canada Ethan Choi  Pincher Creek, AB +2 F +1 73 68 68 72 281
T8 Canada Taylor Beckstead  Alliston, ON -6 F * +2 74 70 74 64 282
T8 Canada Tyler McDowell  Whitby, ON -2 F +2 71 68 75 68 282
T8 Canada Christian Zalli  Vancouver -1 F +2 70 70 73 69 282
T8 Canada Peyton Callens  Langton, ON -1 F +2 71 68 74 69 282
T12 Canada Chandler McDowell  Springbrook, AB E F +3 70 69 74 70 283
T12 Canada Callum Davison  Duncan, BC +1 F +3 73 71 68 71 283
14 Canada Wesley Hoydalo  Selkirk, MB -1 F +4 72 75 68 69 284
T15 Canada Kelvin Lim  Thornhill, ON E F +6 74 72 70 70 286
T15 Canada Olivier Ménard  Valleyfield, QC E F +6 73 72 71 70 286
T15 Canada Matt Bean  Canmore, AB +2 F +6 74 67 73 72 286
T15 Canada Logan Carver  Calgary, AB +2 F +6 70 72 72 72 286
T15 Canada Thomas Critch  Cedar Park, TX +3 F +6 70 72 71 73 286
T20 Canada Andy Kim  Langley, BC +2 F +7 74 69 72 72 287
T20 Canada Cougar Collins  Caledon, ON +4 F +7 72 70 71 74 287
T22 Canada Justin Allen  Toronto, ON +3 F +8 74 71 70 73 288
T22 Canada Tristan Renaud  Sudbury, ON +6 F +8 74 68 70 76 288
T22 Canada Kai Iguchi  Banff, AB +7 F +8 69 73 69 77 288
T25 Canada A.J. Ewart  Coquitlam, BC +2 F +9 73 73 71 72 289
T25 Canada Tyler Hashmi  Charlottetown, PE +2 F +9 73 74 70 72 289
T25 Canada Ryan Neil  North Bay, ON +2 F +9 71 72 74 72 289
T25 Canada Remi Chartier  Beaconsfield, QC +1 F * +9 77 68 73 71 289
T25 Canada Jeevan Sihota  Victoria, BC +3 F +9 75 68 73 73 289
T25 Canada Johnny Travale  Stoney Creek, ON +3 F +9 70 71 75 73 289
T25 Canada Sam Meek  Peterborough, ON +4 F +9 71 70 74 74 289
T25 Canada Charles-Eric Belanger  Quebec, QC -1 F * +9 73 73 74 69 289
T25 Canada Benjamin Chassé  Fall River, NS -1 F * +9 69 71 80 69 289
T34 Canada Nicholas Workun  Ottawa, ON +2 F * +10 73 71 74 72 290
T34 Canada Eric Shea  Brantford, ON +2 F * +10 71 72 75 72 290
T34 Canada Louis-Alexandre Jobin-Colgan  Québec, QC E F * +10 75 71 74 70 290
T37 Canada Shaun Margeson  Fall River, NS +4 F +11 73 74 70 74 291
T37 Canada Ethan de Graaf  Edmonton, AB +3 F * +11 71 76 71 73 291
T37 Canada Keenan Flemming  Sechelt, BC +6 F +11 71 71 73 76 291
T37 Canada Benjamin Farrington  Fort McMurray, AB +7 F +11 73 69 72 77 291
T37 Canada Matthew Anderson  Mississauga, ON E F * +11 75 68 78 70 291
T42 Canada Sam Reid  Moncton, NB +5 F +12 73 72 72 75 292
T42 Canada Anthony Occhiuto  Guelph, ON +3 F * +12 70 73 76 73 292
T42 Canada Jonathan Vermette  Val-d’Or, QC +1 F * +12 74 74 73 71 292
T42 Canada Joel Veenstra  Smithers, BC +10 F +12 68 70 74 80 292
T42 Canada Aubrey Farrell  Sydney Forks, NS +10 F +12 72 72 68 80 292
T47 Canada Stuart Earle  Woodmans Point, NB +5 F * +13 71 75 72 75 293
T47 Canada William Duquette  Laval, QC +5 F * +13 74 73 71 75 293
T47 Canada Max Dragon  Ottawa, ON +4 F * +13 74 73 72 74 293
T50 Canada David Tweddell  Québec, QC +7 F +14 69 73 75 77 294
T50 Canada James Parsons  Almonte, ON +3 F * +14 76 70 75 73 294
T50 Canada Philip Isabelle  Ste-Julie, QC +2 F * +14 73 73 76 72 294
T53 Canada Freddy D’Angelo  Fonthill, ON +6 F * +15 71 73 75 76 295
T53 Canada Andy Jang  Langley, BC +3 F * +15 73 75 74 73 295
T53 Canada Joseph MacNeil  Severn, ON +2 F * +15 77 70 76 72 295
56 Canada Thomas Giroux  Georgetown, ON +6 F * +16 73 71 76 76 296
T57 Canada Keaton Veillette  Toronto, ON +9 F * +17 76 70 72 79 297
T57 Canada Aidan Goodfellow  Parksville, BC +7 F * +17 78 70 72 77 297
T57 Canada Cole Wilson  Kelowna, BC +5 F * +17 75 72 75 75 297
T57 Canada Sudarshan Yellamaraju  Mississauga, ON +3 F * +17 74 72 78 73 297
T57 Canada Willis Lee  Langley, BC +1 F * +17 73 75 78 71 297
T62 Canada Griffin Jones  Manotick, ON +7 F * +18 69 73 79 77 298
T62 Canada Jacob Presutti  Brampton, ON +7 F * +18 72 75 74 77 298
T62 Canada Shawn Sehra  Windsor, ON +6 F * +18 69 73 80 76 298
T62 Canada Sean Buckles  North Vancouver, BC +5 F * +18 76 69 78 75 298
66 Canada Carter Graf  Sylvan Lake, AB +6 F * +19 76 70 77 76 299
T67 Canada Matthew Bonnell  Corner Brook, NL +6 F * +20 78 70 76 76 300
T67 Canada Logan Boucher  Beaconsfield, QC +5 F * +20 73 75 77 75 300
69 Canada Aidan Gavey  Caledonia, ON +10 F * +21 72 76 73 80 301
T70 Canada Jack Anderson  Halifax, NS +14 F * +28 75 71 78 84 308
T70 Canada Brady McKinlay  Lacombe, AB +8 F * +28 72 73 85 78 308

