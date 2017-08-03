Ross Runs Away With Canadian Junior Boys Golf Championship

It’s said that wise people do not procrastinate, and this week Calvin Ross was one very smart young man.

The eighteen year-old from Fredericton, New Brunswick resident coasted to victory at the 2017 Canadian Junior Boys Golf Championship on the momentum of a record-setting third round of 62 at the century -old Cataraqui Golf & Country Club in Kingston, Ontario.

The seven-stroke lead Ross created through 54 holes allowed him to cruise to a win, adding a one-over par, 71, in the final round for a four-round 271 total, nine under par.

“I did all my work yesterday so I didn’t have as much to do today,” an elated Ross shared after hoisting the trophy emblematic of the national championship, the Silver Cup. “I just had to play good golf and let somebody else catch up.”

Catching up was a tall task and Ross, despite a few wayward shots, would not let anyone else back into the match. Tristan Mandur of Mill Bay, British Columbia, playing with Ross, managed to get within four strokes of the lead early in the final nine but that was as close as he could come. He matched Ross at 71 in the final round to earn second place alone, at 278 (-2) total.

That was not to say it was an easy road to victory for the leader, who just completed his freshman year at Texas State University, but he had a clear mind as he began the final round.

“I felt a little more calm on the first tee knowing I had a little bit of insurance if anything were to happen. I was a little shaky starting out, I got to a few rough spots but I scraped it around, managed to make a few birdies, not make anything too big. I was even par on the front nine and I started to feel more and more confident down the last few holes.”

Even with the 62 on his record, and a big lead, Calvin tried to keep looking ahead. As the tournament was drawing to a close he kept swinging without hesitation, confident in the work he had done with Coach Jamie Heffernan at his home club, Kingswood Park, over the last six years.

“My plan was to stick to my game plan, to play like I had every other day. I wasn’t going to play real conservative because I was winning. I hit all the same shots as I would any other day.”

In winning the 79th Canadian Junior Boys Golf Championship, Ross is the first player from New Brunswick to do so. That added even a little more meaning to week.

“I think they’ll be real proud,” he reflected when asked what it might mean back home. “I know all my friends, my family, all the golfers back home are going to be pretty excited.”

With the victory Ross earned an exemption in the Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship being played at The Toronto Golf Club and Islington Golf Club in Toronto from Aug. 7-10.

***

Trailing Ross and Mandur and finishing third overall was Christopher Vandette of Beaconsfield, Quebec. The bronze medalist, at just 15 years of age, was awarded the Jack Bailey Trophy as the Canadian Juvenile Championship. It follows a run of fine play where he won the Quebec Junior Boys Golf Championship and became the youngest winner in the 100 year history of the Quebec Men’s Amateur Championship.

“It feels pretty great,” said Vandette. “I’m so happy with my week and hopefully I can keep it going in the years to come.”

***

The 2018 Canadian Junior Boys Golf Championship will be played at the Medicine Hat Golf & Country Club on July 30 – August 2.

