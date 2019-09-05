TeeTalk Podcast: Episode 32 – Caddy To Hannah Green, Nate Blasko

Another busy golf week as the Korn Ferry Tour wraps up and the LPGA TOUR sees a number of Canadians in the top ten, including the caddy to the winner, Nate Blasko. The Canadian looper calls in from Oregon to give us the inside scoop on how the week went down as Hannah Green won the Cambia Portland Classic.

Also up for discussion – the Solheim Cup and the PGA TOUR is set top re-start with one of our team headed to West Virginia to be there for the week.

Flagstick.com TeeTalk Episode 32: Nate Blasko, caddy to Hannah Green

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk podcast episodes on iTunes and Spotify. We are now enjoyed by listeners in 42 countries. Please subscribe and leave a review. Enjoy.