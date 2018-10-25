Camelot Golf & Country Club Completes 16th Green Renovation

After a busy year that included hosting the Canadian Junior Girls’ Golf Championship, the private Camelot Golf & Country Club in Cumberland, just east of Ottawa, has completed a Fall renovation project on their 16th hole.

The green on the par five has been enlarged over the original putting surface. Within the contours the swale has also been reduced and the back portion of the green has been built up. Players hitting lower running shots into the previous green are familiar with golf balls running off the back and often nestling up against the deeper rough.

T1 Creeping Bentgrass sod was used to resurface the green. The variety is know for its rich, green colour, ability to heal from ball marks and wear, and resistance to disease like Dollar Spot.

To accent the green, bent grass was also planted in the front left approach area of the greens complex. It is an area that gets a lot of play and walking traffic.

The sodding was completed this week and the club Superintendent Chris Chapman posted a time-lapse video of the process on his Twitter feed.

You can see it here:

What a beautiful day to be sodding the 16th green and new approach @CamelotGolf pic.twitter.com/lETFD4eM61 — chris chapman (@CamelotTurf) October 24, 2018

The green will be put back into play early in 2019.