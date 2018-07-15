Camelot G&CC Team Wins 2018 OVGA Women’s Intersectionals

The Royal Ottawa Golf Club in Gatineau (Aylmer), Quebec hosted the A Division of the Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA) Women’s Intersectionals on Sunday, July 15.

Teams representing 52 OVGA clubs played in 13 Divisions at host sites across the region. The Royal Ottawa Golf Club team was hosting the top “A” Division after winning the title for the very first time in 2017.

While the home club tried to defend, they ultimately had to make way to another newcomer, Camelot Golf & Country Club, who managed to earn their first title in a close affair.

Camelot’s Lilian von Klekner-Alt sank a critical putt on the 18th hole to push the Camelot squad to the slimmest of margins, a one-point victory. Camelot’s 29 points edged the very game Royal Ottawa line-up who drummed up 28 points of their own. Hylands Golf Club earned 23 points while Carleton Golf & Yacht Club managed just four points and will drop down to the B Division in 2019.

Gillian Bradshaw and Karianne Lefebvre anchored the Camelot team with 6 points each. Joining Klekner-Alt, Bradshaw, and Lefebvre in the victory were Liette Hebert, Dawn Maxwell, Luce Gougeon, and Liz McCourt

Division Winners Reported (We will add them as information comes in and add the full results when available)

Division A – Camelot G&CC

Division B – Rivermead GC

Division C – Greyhawk GC

Division D – Greensmere G&CC

Division E – Eagle Creek GC

Division F – Metcalfe GC

Division G – N/A

Division H – Pembroke GC

Division I – eQuinelle GC

Division J – N/A

Division K – N/A

Division L – N/A

Division M – Dragonfly Golf Links