Camelot’s Lee Curry Looking For His Third Consecutive Ottawa Zone Championship

The 2019 PGA of Canada Ottawa Zone Championship on the Flagstick.com Players Tour is being held at the Hylands Golf Club in Ottawa on Monday and Tuesday, August 12-13 and the PGA of Canada Ottawa Zone Championship is being sponsored once again by TaylorMade Canada and Adidas Canada.

OPEN DIVISION

Lee Curry from the Camelot Golf & Country Club is the two-time defending zone champion and he also sits in second place in the 2019 points standing behind Prescott Golf Club’s Bill Minkhorst and ahead of Cornwall Golf & Country Club’s Tristan Holder. These three gentlemen will play together on the first day of the zone championship in the final group at 2 pm. Bill Minkhorst was the winner in the Zone’s Spring Open on his home course earlier this year.

There is no way of knowing if the 2019 champion will come out of this group as there are another 30 zone professional looking to take home the championship title including previous zone champions Dave McDonald (2015-16) from the Royal Ottawa Golf Club, Chris Learmonth (2012) from the Gananoque Golf Club, and Chris Barber (2005, 2006, 2008, 2010) from The Landings Golf Club.

At the conclusion of the first round, there will be a resorting of players based on first round scores and we’ll have a better idea of which professionals are still in the running for the championship.

SENIOR DIVISION

There is also a senior division in the zone championship for those who are age fifty and older and 2018 Senior Division Champion Dave Kalil from the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club is back to defend his title. He is playing in the final group in the senior division with 2019 senior points leader Greg White from the Cedarhill Golf & Country Club and John Watson from Golf-O-Max at 12:12 pm. Greg is a previous Zone Champion as well as a Senior Division Champion and John Watson is also a previous Senior Division Champion.

Also playing in the senior division are six-time Zone Champion and eight-time PGA of Ottawa Zone Senior Champion Graham Gunn from GUNNGOLF, three-time Zone Champion Bob Flaro from the PGA of Canada, 2017 Zone Senior and Zone Senior Division Champion Steve Hall from the Canadian Golf & Country Club and three-time Zone Senior Champion and three-time Zone Senior Champion Barry Laphen from the Cedarhill Golf & Country Club. With his 2019 Ottawa Zone Spring Open Win in the Senior Division and his 2019 Summer Open win in the Open Division, it would be hard to bet against Bob Flaro but there are quite a number of professionals also vying for the Senior Division title.

Flagstick Golf Magazine is looking forward to covering this premiere golf event on the Flagstick.com Players Tour for PGA of Canada Ottawa Zone Golf Professionals. Good luck to all Ottawa Zone Professionals in their Championship.

We are also pulling for Jack Healy, Robert Maclellan and Wenquin Shao who are participating in the Zone Championship with their playing ability tests.