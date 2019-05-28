Canadian Golf Team Nominated For 2019 Pan Am Games

The athletes and coach that have been nominated to represent Canada for golf at the 2019 Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru have been named.

Golf Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee released the final names May 28. The nominees are still subject to final approval by the Canadian Olympic Team Selection Committee, which is expected to take place in late June.

Four athletes and one coach were named for the squad, who will compete on August 8-11, 2019 at the Country Club Villa.

The women chosen are Brigitte Thibault of Rosemère, Quebec, and Mary Parsons of Delta, British Columbia.

Both are twenty years of age and currently playing collegiate golf. Thibault won the 2019 Mountain West Conference Championship playing for Fresno State. Parsons is a student and golfer at Indiana University where she has a win on her record. She was also the winner of the 2018 British Columbia Women’s Amateur.

The men’s side of the team will be made up of professional Austin Connelly (22), a dual Canadian-U.S. citizen currently playing on the European Tour, and Joey Savoie of Quebec. Savoie is the senior member of the Team Canada Amateur squad at age 24 and had three wins in 2018, including beating a field primarily made up of professionals at the Tennessee Open.

Golf Canada’s Women’s National Amateur Squad and Young Pro Squad Head Coach Tristan Mullally of Cambridge, Ontario will serve as the coach for the 2019 Pan Am Golf Team.

The 2019 Pan Am Golf Competition features 64 players (32 female, 32 male) competing in both individual and mixed team categories.

The Games are expected to encompass some 6,700 athletes representing 41 nations from the Americas.