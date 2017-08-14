Canada’s Ben Silverman Wins Web.com Tour Price Cutter Charity Championship

For the second year in a row a golfer from Ontario has won the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr. Pepper on the Web.com Tour.

In 2016 the task was accomplished by Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ontario – a victory that propelled him to the PGA TOUR where he would win soon after at the RSM Classic.

This week the trophy was raised by Ben Silverman, originally of Thornhill, Ontario and currently living in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The 29 year-old closed with a round of 67 (-5) in Springfield, Missouri to complete a 263 (-25) total for the week to earn his first Web.com TOUR title.

The victory was a huge boost to Silverman and his aspirations to make his way to the PGA TOUR. Silverman, who recently became a father for the first time, earned $121,500 for the week. It boosted him all the way from 63rd to 16th on the year-long money list, nicely positioned to be among the 25 players who will earn a PGA TOUR card for 2018 at the end of the season via the money list.

“It’s amazing,” Silverman told Royce Thompson of the Web.com TOUR., who will be joining Hughes on TOUR in the fall. “Since I was 16 years old, I have wanted to be a professional golfer. I also made a goal that I wanted to be on the PGA TOUR before my 30th (birthday) and I’m 29. I’m hitting my goals and I’m excited.”

