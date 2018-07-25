Canada’s Nick Taylor Ready For The Abbey

Abbotsford’s Nick Taylor is making his 9th appearance at the RBC Canadian Open this week. Coming off a tie for 21st at the Barbasol Championship, he is in a positive state of mind as he seeks to make the cut at his National Championship for just the third time.

We sat down with 30 year-old at the Canadian headquarters of his equipment sponsor, TaylorMade Golf, as the company unveiled their new GAPR clubs prior to the tournament start at Glen Abbey Golf Club in Oakville.

To date Taylor’s best finish at the RBC Canadian Open is a share of 53rd, as an amateur in 2008. He shares his outlook for the week, his thoughts on the new GAPR clubs, and his opinion on Glen Abbey Golf Club.

Nick Taylor – RBC Canadian Open & New TaylorMade GAPR Clubs