Canadian Amateurs Savoie and Whalen Earn Team Win In Argentina

After recently being named to the Canadian Men’s Amateur Squad Joe Savoie (La Prairie, Quebec) and Josh Whalen (Napanee, Ontario) proved their value on Sunday with a team win at the Los Lagartos Country Club in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The duo combined to win the Tailhide Cup by an impressive sixteen strokes.

The Canadians (-12) were the overnight leaders and stretched out their margin to surpass Team Brazil (+4) who took second place. The host nation’s team was third at +10.

13 teams competed in the international event.

Savoie, with rounds of 69, 73, 68, and 69, was the individual medalist while Whalen took 4th after rounds of 73, 69, 68, and 66.

This was the third team victory for Canada in the last four years of the competition.

“I’m very happy for Joey and Josh — this is a really great start to their first year as members of the national team,” said Derek Ingram Team Canada Men’s Head Coach.

Full Leaderboard