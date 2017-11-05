What's New?

Canadian Amateurs Savoie and Whalen Earn Team Win In Argentina

November 5, 2017 Scott MacLeod Canadian Golf News, Tee Shots 0

Joey Savoie (L) and Josh Whalen (R) capture the 2017 Tailhide Cup in Argentina (Photo: Argentina Amateur Golf)

After recently being named to the Canadian Men’s Amateur Squad Joe Savoie (La Prairie, Quebec) and Josh Whalen (Napanee, Ontario) proved their value on Sunday with a team win at the Los Lagartos Country Club in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The duo combined to win the Tailhide Cup by an impressive sixteen strokes.

The Canadians (-12) were the overnight leaders and stretched out their margin to surpass Team Brazil (+4) who took second place. The host nation’s team was third at +10.

13 teams competed in the international event.

Savoie, with rounds of 69, 73, 68, and 69, was the individual medalist while Whalen took 4th after rounds of 73, 69, 68, and 66.

This was the third team victory for Canada in the last four years of the competition.

“I’m very happy for Joey and Josh — this is a really great start to their first year as members of the national team,” said Derek Ingram Team Canada Men’s Head Coach.

Full Leaderboard

POS. EQUIPO TOTAL HOYO HOY R1 R2 R3 R4 GOLPES
1
CANADA -12 142 142 138 134 556
F
-5
69
73
68
66
F
-3
73
69
70
68
2
BRASIL +4 139 146 139 148 572
F
-2
70
73
66
69
F
+8
69
73
73
79
3
ARGENTINA +10 141 147 148 142 578
F
-1
73
71
71
70
F
+1
68
76
77
72
4
SUDAFRICA +13 147 147 141 146 581
F
E
73
73
70
71
F
+4
74
74
71
75
5
COLOMBIA +18 148 148 147 143 586
F
-4
70
71
74
67
F
+5
78
77
73
76
6
ECUADOR +23 149 154 140 148 591
F
+4
73
76
68
75
F
+2
76
78
72
73
7
CHILE +27 149 152 148 146 595
F
E
74
75
75
71
F
+4
75
77
73
75
8
ESPAÑA +34 145 151 151 155 602
F
+4
72
75
74
75
F
+9
73
76
77
80
9
URUGUAY +37 150 151 151 153 605
F
+2
73
74
73
73
F
+9
77
77
78
80
10
VENEZUELA +40 149 158 149 152 608
F
+5
71
75
76
76
F
+5
78
83
73
76
11
PERU +43 155 149 151 156 611
F
+6
76
76
75
77
F
+8
79
73
76
79
12
PARAGUAY +46 148 156 151 159 614
F
+6
72
78
75
77
F
+11
76
78
76
82
13
PANAMA +58 153 156 161 156 626
F
+4
78
77
81
75
F
+10
75
79
80
81

