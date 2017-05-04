Canadian To Serve As Captain of Royal & Ancient Golf Cub of St. Andrews

For the first time in history, since its founding in 1754, The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews have named a Canadian as the incoming Captain.

Bruce Mitchell, a member of the historic Scottish club since 1998, will take the reigns of office this September 22 with the traditional driving-in ceremony.

Mitchell was nominated for the position by the past Captains of the Club and will serve as the Captain for 2017/2018.

The 71 year-old is a graduate of both Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario (BSc Engineering) and Harvard University (MBA).

Also a member of The Toronto Golf Club where he served as President in 1997 and 1998, Mitchell is a former Club Champion at Windermere Golf Club.

Toronto-based, Mr. Mitchell is the founder, owner and President of Permian Industries – a company with deep ties in the food and computer software industries. Mitchell had previously been involved in other market segments during his business career, including automotive parts, oil and gas, advertising and water purification industries.

Mr. Mitchell has served on the Board of Directors of the Bank of Montreal and a number of other public company, private corporation and not-for-profit Boards. He is currently Vice-Chair of the Canadian Institute for Advanced Research, on the Board of St Michael’s Hospital Foundation and a Trustee of the Ridley College Foundation.

The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews has some 2,400 members worldwide, including a number of Canadians. In 2004 the the private club spawned the creation of the R&A, a separate entity that administers the Rules of Golf, the Open Championship and other events, and continues to help foster growth of the game throughout the world.