Canadian Corner: News & Notes From Across The Country

Newfoundland & Labrador

Golf Newfoundland is launching the She Swings She Scores program that was piloted by Golf Ontario. It should bring the sport of golf to the attention to many of the young female hockey players in that province, and expose them to the joys and challenges of golf. Read about it here.

Prince Edward Island

The Prince Edward island Golf Association has a new corporate sponsor for the P.E.I. Amateur Golf Championship. Jeff Cooke of Cooke Insurance has stepped up. The 2017 event takes place at Stanhope Golf Club this July. More details on the deal at this link.

Nova Scotia

Ken Wo member Ally Tidcome had his first start on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica last week and managed to finish in a share of 26th place at an event in Colombia. More details here.

New Brunswick

The transition of the Kingswood Ventures taking over the lease at the provincially-owned Mactaquac Golf Course has hit a bit of a snag. At least according to the union that represents the golf courses’ employees. CBC with all the details.

Quebec

For the first time in many years the Canadian pro golf circuit, now the Mackenzie Tour – PGA Tour Canada, will be playing an event in the province. Last week the tour announced a new stop in the Montreal area beginning play in 2017. We posted the news on Flagstick.com

Ontario

Timmins golfer Sydney Lia suffered quite the golf club nightmare recently. The collegiate golfer’s story of having her golf clubs stolen during travel has some interesting twists. Read it here.

Manitoba

An early melt is getting golfers and those in the golf business excited in southern Manitoba. Global News caught up with pro Geoff Kehler to get his perspective.

Saskatchewan

There will be five events run by the Maple Leaf Junior Tour in Saskatchewan this summer. The tour recently released their full schedule. The Saskatchewan can be found here.

Alberta

Alberta Golf has a couple of job openings. One is full-time while the other is a seasonal contract. The notice for both jobs is available here.

British Columbia

The PGA of British Columbia recently held their Spring Education Seminar and the content was well received by the membership. Details are available here.

Yukon/Northwest Territories/Nunavut

The 65th annual Petersen & Auger Golf Tournament at the Yellowknife Golf Club will take place on May 26th. They have teamed up with KidSport this year to enhance the event. You can read details here.