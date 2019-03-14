Canadian Course Showcase: Cooke Municipal Golf Course

Named for Hubert Cooke, the course’s first golf professional, this Prince Albert, Saskatchewan course has attained legendary status.

Founded in 1909, the course was first known as the Prince Albert Golf Club. Built on land held by the Hudson’s Bay Company, it began as a small nine hole layout.

1935 proved to be a significant year for the club. It was in that summer that the course grew to eighteen holes and an agreement was reached that saw the City of Prince Albert take over operations.

In 1968 the club added curling to their offerings and the next year they changed to the current name to honour Cooke, who had passed away the year prior. To date, there have only been three other head professionals besides Cooke.

Over the next three decades the club would begin to host national championships, add an irrigation system, and renovate to bring the course to a higher standard.

Today at Cooke Municipal golfers will find a 6509-yard golf course that plays to a par of 71. The mature, tree-lined property tests all aspects of your game but puts a premium on ball placement off the tee.

Great scoring opportunities exist on the par five holes, #3, #7, and #11, which play relatively short.

On the other end of the spectrum, those who visit the course will find all the test they can handle in the 8th hole, a 201-yard par three, and the stern 13th, a par four that plays as long as 450 yards.

At $53 for a full adult green fee, Cooke is a tremendous value. Even more so for junior golfers who pay just $24 (I think I paid $10 in 1980). The course also offers an 11-hole rate.

In a time when many municipal golf courses are being closed, uor are under threat of closure, Cooke Municipal Golf Course has stood the test of time and continues to be a great resource for their community.