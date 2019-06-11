Canadian Golf Course Management Conference Headed To Ottawa

CGSA Announces Partnership with the OVTA to Host the 2020 Canadian Golf Course Management Conference

The Canadian Golf Superintendents Association (CGSA) has announced that it has reached a partnership agreement with the Ottawa Valley Turfgrass Association (OVTA) to conduct the 2020 Canadian Golf Course Management Conference in Ottawa, ON, from March 2 – 5, 2020 and will be held at the Westin Ottawa Hotel.

The event in March 2020, marks 20 years since the CGSA hosted an event in the National Capital Region. “It’s time to take Canada’s largest golf course management and turf trade show back to Canada’s capital. Geographically, Ottawa is central to CGSA members from the east and west, and we’re extremely pleased to work with the OVTA to jointly host the 2020 Canadian Golf Course Management Conference. Historically, Ontario has been a fantastic host province so we’re very excited to return. I’m sure delegates from all provinces and nations will appreciate the opportunity to visit the city and enjoy all that the region, conference and trade show have to offer,” said CGSA President, Greg Austin.

OVTA President, Brady Pink added, “It’s a win-win for all; OVTA members have the opportunity to participate in the national show, right in their backyard. We’re excited to be a part of this event partnership and welcome our colleagues from across the country to Ottawa.”

The program will feature 15 plus hours of education alongside a trade show with a planned 70 plus booths. An outstanding social program will also feature the opportunity to recognize the National Award winners and evening social events that highlight the region.

Program details are being worked on and CGSA will open registration in the fall.