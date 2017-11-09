Alena Sharp In Top 15 at Blue Bay LPGA Through Two Rounds

Hamilton, Ontario native Alena Sharp had a colourful second round at the Blue Bay LPGA in Hainan Island, China.

No matter what her card looked like, the fact is that she is tied for 12th place with 36 holes left on the schedule.

Coming off an opening round 69 (-3), the Canadian Olympian had to mark down three bogies and a double bogey in round two, offsetting those blemishes with birdies on the 4th, 11th, and 14th holes.

Sharp, currently 59th in the Race To CME Globe, is without the services of her normal caddy, Sarah Bowman, this week. Bowman is recovering from knee surgery. In her place is two-time LPGA winner Gail Graham.

Alena will start the third round eight strokes off the lead of South African Ashleigh Buhai, who is at -9 (67-68).

