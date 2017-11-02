Beneficiary Named For 2018 CP Women’s Open – Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation

(GOLF CANADA, REGINA) – When the CP Women’s Open takes to the links in Regina in August, Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation will be the official beneficiary of the seven-day tournament. Through its CP Has Heart campaign, Canadian Pacific (CP) will once again make a substantial donation to the host community by supporting pediatric cardiology at the new Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital, which is currently under construction and scheduled to open in 2019.

“CP is very proud to partner with Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital for the 2018 CP Women’s Open,” said Keith Creel, CP President and CEO. “This is a natural partnership as CP is focused on heart health through our community investment program, CP Has Heart, and the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital is focused on helping the youngest hearts across the great province of Saskatchewan – a province that has been integral to our network for more than 130 years.”

Funds raised through the CP Women’s Open will support a dedicated pediatric cardiology space and specialized equipment in the Pediatric Outpatients Clinic at the new Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital. With a nature theme running throughout the hospital, the “Frog Pod” will be specifically used to treat pediatric cardiology patients and will include three echocardiography exam rooms, a pulmonary function technology lab, an exercise challenge room, and a regular exam room. Directly across the hall, included in the pod, is a staff echocardiology reading room.

“On behalf of Saskatchewan children and families, we offer our heartfelt thanks to CP and the CP Women’s Open for helping us further develop the provincial pediatric cardiology program at our new children’s hospital,” said Brynn Boback-Lane, President and CEO of Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation. “It warms our hearts to know the impact this legacy gift will have for young patients, families, and the provincial pediatric cardiac team.”

The Pediatric Outpatients Clinic, which will see children for general pediatrics, cardiology, oncology, speech and language, hearing, and psychiatry, will offer three times more exam rooms than are available today. An anticipated 40,000 young patients will use this area of the hospital every year.

In the four years of CP’s title sponsorship of the CP Women’s Open, $6.5 million has been raised to support children’s heart health in Canada.

“Together with our incredible partners at CP and the LPGA Tour, Golf Canada is proud to bring world-class professional golf to The Wascana Country Club, the city of Regina and the province of Saskatchewan in 2018,” said Golf Canada CEO Laurence Applebaum. “I can’t say enough about the great work that CP does through the CP Has Heart campaign and there is great reason for Saskatchewan residents to be excited about the charitable legacy in support of pediatric cardiac care at Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital that will make a difference in people’s lives.”

This is the first time Saskatchewan will play host to a major LPGA Tour event. The CP Women’s Open will run from August 20-26, 2018 at Regina’s Wascana Country Club.