Canadian Club Pro Championship Decided In Florida

[CORAL SPRINGS, FLA.]—John Cochrane has waited a long time for his first professional championship win.After rounds of 72-69 at the TPC Eagle Trace in Coral Springs, Fla., the 56-year-old’s wait is over, capturing the PGA Club Professional Championship of Canada presented by Titleist & FootJoy.
“Not only is this is my first PGA of Canada national championship win, it’s my first win as a golf professional,” and elated Cochrane said after his final round. “Even though it was a long-time-coming, I really felt like it was my time to win.”
A PGA of Canada member for more than 20-years, Cochrane also played the PGA TOUR Canada – Mackenzie Tour for a number of years in the 1980s and 1990s.
Cochrane’s two-day total of 3-under-par saw him two shots better than Brian Hadley and Jeff Mills. Josh Fleming finished alone in fourth after a final round 67, with first-round leader Scott Allred and Philippe Mongeau rounded out the top five.
Built in 1983, TPC Eagle Trace hosted the PGA TOUR’s Honda Classic from 1984-1991 and again in 1996. The layout has some unique characteristics for a Florida golf course, including an island green, three greens surrounded by wooden bulkheads, and it doesn’t have a single palm tree on the property—a rarity in southern Florida. All four par-3s require precise tee shots as water and bunkers protect each green.
“I really like the finishing holes here at TPC Eagle Trace,” Cochrane said. “All week I’ve felt comfortable on the back nine, which helped me stay committed to hitting my shots.”
Cochrane’s final-round back-nine at TPC Eagle Trace featured four birdies, three of which came in succession on holes 14, 15 and 16.
“I felt zero anxiety out there on the back today,” Cochrane said. “I chipped in on No. 11 and also made a bunch of crucial putts as well.”
The Inter-Zone Team Championship, which is comprised of four players per zone (and three scores per team counting), was handed out on Wednesday. Team Ontario (Hadley, Gordon Burns, Billy Walsh and Ken Tarling) captured the title.
Full Leaderboard
|Pos.
|Player
|Total
To Par
Gross
|R1
|R2
|Total
Gross
|Purse
|1
|Cochrane, John
John E. S. Cochrane Golf Schools, ON
|-3
|72
|69
|141
|$9,000.00
|T2
|Hadley, Brian
Thames Valley Golf Club, ON
|-1
|71
|72
|143
|$4,530.00
|T2
|Mills, Jeff
Wildfire Golf Club, ON
|-1
|75
|68
|143
|$4,530.00
|4
|Fleming, Josh
GolfTEC (Calgary Beacon Heights), AB
|E
|77
|67
|144
|$2,750.00
|T5
|Allred, Scott
Elbow Springs Golf Club, AB
|+1
|70
|75
|145
|$1,950.00
|T5
|Mongeau, Philippe
Club De Golf Beloeil, QC
|+1
|72
|73
|145
|$1,950.00
|T7
|Callowhill, Alf
The Academy of ClubLink at RattleSnake Point, ON
|+2
|73
|73
|146
|$1,320.00
|T7
|Hamilton, Gar
Mississaugua Golf & Country Club, ON
|+2
|71
|75
|146
|$1,320.00
|T7
|Percy, Gordon
Carleton Golf & Yacht Club, ON
|+2
|71
|75
|146
|$1,320.00
|T7
|Walsh, Bill
Modern Golf, ON
|+2
|73
|73
|146
|$1,320.00
|T7
|Zibrik, Dave
Point Grey Golf & Country Club, BC
|+2
|75
|71
|146
|$1,320.00
|T12
|Levesque, Dave
Golf Chateau Bromont, QC
|+3
|74
|73
|147
|$950.00
|T12
|McNeely, Dan
Smiths Falls Golf & Country Club, ON
|+3
|71
|76
|147
|$950.00
|T14
|Burns, Gordon
Gord Burns Golf School, ON
|+4
|71
|77
|148
|$750.00
|T14
|Cacchione, Vincent
Le Fontainebleau (Club De Golf), QC
|+4
|73
|75
|148
|$750.00
|T14
|Dickson, Scott
Royal Montreal Golf Club (The), QC
|+4
|72
|76
|148
|$750.00
|T14
|Doig, Ian
The Ian Doig Golf Academy, ON
|+4
|75
|73
|148
|$750.00
|T14
|Peavoy, Matt
Heron Landing Golf Club, ON
|+4
|76
|72
|148
|$750.00
|19
|McCann, John
Fairtree Golf Centre, ON
|+5
|73
|76
|149
|$600.00
|T20
|Bernakevitch, Lindsay
Victoria Golf Club, BC
|+6
|74
|76
|150
|$504.23
|T20
|Gariepy, Philippe
École de golf Philippe Gariépy, QC
|+6
|74
|76
|150
|$504.23
|T20
|Girouard, Marc
Diamant Club de Golf, QC
|+6
|72
|78
|150
|$504.23
|T20
|Jenkinson, Garett
Golf Performance Canada at Elbow Springs, AB
|+6
|77
|73
|150
|$504.23
|T20
|Kelly, Bill
Glacier Greens Golf Club, BC
|+6
|74
|76
|150
|$504.23
|T20
|Laporte, Eric
Montcalm (Club De Golf), QC
|+6
|75
|75
|150
|$504.23
|T26
|Black, Kevin
Redwood Meadows Golf & C.C., AB
|+7
|77
|74
|151
|$446.40
|T26
|Kenesky, Ron
Twenty Valley Golf & Country Club, ON
|+7
|77
|74
|151
|$446.40
|28
|Plante, Martin
Balmoral (Club De Golf), QC
|+8
|78
|74
|152
|$427.20
|T29
|Jonas, Philip
Philip Jonas Golf Academy, BC
|+9
|78
|75
|153
|$404.73
|T29
|Skrypec, James
The Golf Academy at Deer Ridge, ON
|+9
|80
|73
|153
|$404.73
|T29
|Tarling, Ken
Ken Tarling Enterprises Ltd, ON
|+9
|74
|79
|153
|$404.73
|T32
|Banks, David
David Banks Simply Golf Academy, ON
|+10
|81
|73
|154
|$362.35
|T32
|LeBouthillier, Tyler
Lynx Ridge Golf Club, AB
|+10
|78
|76
|154
|$362.35
|T32
|MacKinnon, Derek
Ken-Wo Golf & Country Club, NS
|+10
|79
|75
|154
|$362.35
|T32
|Maher, Jeremy
Valley Ridge Golf Club, AB
|+10
|75
|79
|154
|$362.35
|36
|Anderson, Rob
Kelowna Golf & Country Club, BC
|+11
|79
|76
|155
|$336.00
|T37
|Mackenzie, Bill
St. Andrews (East) Golf Club, ON
|+12
|78
|78
|156
|$306.00
|T37
|McArthur, Craig
Blackhawk Golf Club, AB
|+12
|79
|77
|156
|$306.00
|T37
|McCluskey, Phil
Dinosaur Trail Golf & Country Club, AB
|+12
|81
|75
|156
|$306.00
|T37
|Mulligan, Kyle
Royal Regina Golf Club, SK
|+12
|78
|78
|156
|$306.00
|T41
|Bogan, Daniel James
Knowlton (Club De Golf), QC
|+13
|81
|76
|157
|$268.80
|T41
|Lacy, George
Shawneeki Golf Club, ON
|+13
|79
|78
|157
|$268.80
|T43
|Hubert, Alec
Kamloops Golf & Country Club, BC
|+14
|81
|77
|158
|$216.00
|T43
|Moniz, Michael
Maple Downs Golf Club, ON
|+14
|79
|79
|158
|$216.00
|T43
|Wiggins, Jeff
Mountain View Golf Club, YU
|+14
|80
|78
|158
|$216.00
|T46
|Cantera, Dallas
Cardiff Golf & Country Club, AB
|+15
|81
|78
|159
|$141.18
|T46
|Chambers, Jeff
Elmwood Golf & Country Club, SK
|+15
|80
|79
|159
|$141.18
|T46
|Martin, Charles
Fairview Mountain Golf Club, BC
|+15
|82
|77
|159
|$141.18
|T46
|McDonald, Brian
Fairview Mountain Golf Club, BC
|+15
|84
|75
|159
|$141.18
|T50
|McCullough, Lance
Ridge Course At Cordova Bay (The), BC
|+16
|79
|81
|160
|$60.24
|T50
|Morin, Jean-Pierre
Ste-Marguerite (Club De Golf), QC
|+16
|82
|78
|160
|$60.24
|T52
|Egan, Alex
Mactaquac Golf Club, NB
|+17
|79
|82
|161
|$0.00
|T52
|Foote, Kurtis
Woodside Golf Club, AB
|+17
|82
|79
|161
|$0.00
|T52
|McGarry, Greg
Glendale Golf & Country Club, AB
|+17
|79
|82
|161
|$0.00
|T52
|Miller, Russell
Rosemere (Club De Golf), QC
|+17
|81
|80
|161
|$0.00
|T52
|Rogerson, Bruce
North Granite Ridge, ON
|+17
|82
|79
|161
|$0.00
|T52
|Scott, Chad
The Rise, BC
|+17
|80
|81
|161
|$0.00
|T58
|Blair, Adam
Talking Rock Golf Course, BC
|+18
|81
|81
|162
|$0.00
|T58
|Knapp, Scott
Tor Hill Golf Course, SK
|+18
|79
|83
|162
|$0.00
|T58
|Latimer, Russ
Black Mountain Golf Club, BC
|+18
|76
|86
|162
|$0.00
|T58
|Stringer, Richard
Earl Grey Golf Club, AB
|+18
|81
|81
|162
|$0.00
|62
|Lavoie, Shawn
The Winston Golf Club, AB
|+19
|81
|82
|163
|$0.00
|T63
|Freeman, Matt
Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, AB
|+20
|82
|82
|164
|$0.00
|T63
|Hurtubise, Marc
Club de golf le Parcours du Vieux Village, QC
|+20
|83
|81
|164
|$0.00
|T63
|Steep, Andrew
Southwood Golf & Country Club, MB
|+20
|82
|82
|164
|$0.00
|66
|Patch, Joel
Knowlton (Club De Golf), QC
|+21
|85
|80
|165
|$0.00
|T67
|Betz, Cory
Eaglecrest Golf Course, BC
|+22
|86
|80
|166
|$0.00
|T67
|Bishop, Todd
Bishop Brothers Golf School, NS
|+22
|81
|85
|166
|$0.00
|T67
|Greenwood, Dan
Lookout Point Golf & Country Club, ON
|+22
|88
|78
|166
|$0.00
|T67
|Jewers, Alex
Nevada Bob’s Golf in Sport Chek (Halifax), NS
|+22
|84
|82
|166
|$0.00
|T71
|Mills, Glen
Assiniboine Golf Club, MB
|+23
|82
|85
|167
|$0.00
|T71
|Pilon, Michel
Harbour View Golf Course, MB
|+23
|83
|84
|167
|$0.00
|73
|Giesbrecht, Jason
Royal Colwood Golf Club, BC
|+25
|86
|83
|169
|$0.00
|74
|McMulkin, Frank
Beaumaris Yacht Club, ON
|+26
|84
|86
|170
|$0.00
