Canadian Club Pro Championship Decided In Florida

November 16, 2017 Scott MacLeod Canadian Golf News 0

John Cochrane (Photo: PGA of Canada/Chris Fry)

[CORAL SPRINGS, FLA.]—John Cochrane has waited a long time for his first professional championship win.After rounds of 72-69 at the TPC Eagle Trace in Coral Springs, Fla., the 56-year-old’s wait is over, capturing the PGA Club Professional Championship of Canada presented by Titleist & FootJoy.

“Not only is this is my first PGA of Canada national championship win, it’s my first win as a golf professional,” and elated Cochrane said after his final round. “Even though it was a long-time-coming, I really felt like it was my time to win.”

A PGA of Canada member for more than 20-years, Cochrane also played the PGA TOUR Canada – Mackenzie Tour for a number of years in the 1980s and 1990s.

Cochrane’s two-day total of 3-under-par saw him two shots better than Brian Hadley and Jeff Mills. Josh Fleming finished alone in fourth after a final round 67, with first-round leader Scott Allred and Philippe Mongeau rounded out the top five.

Built in 1983, TPC Eagle Trace hosted the PGA TOUR’s Honda Classic from 1984-1991 and again in 1996. The layout has some unique characteristics for a Florida golf course, including an island green, three greens surrounded by wooden bulkheads, and it doesn’t have a single palm tree on the property—a rarity in southern Florida. All four par-3s require precise tee shots as water and bunkers protect each green.

“I really like the finishing holes here at TPC Eagle Trace,” Cochrane said. “All week I’ve felt comfortable on the back nine, which helped me stay committed to hitting my shots.”

Cochrane’s final-round back-nine at TPC Eagle Trace featured four birdies, three of which came in succession on holes 14, 15 and 16.

“I felt zero anxiety out there on the back today,” Cochrane said. “I chipped in on No. 11 and also made a bunch of crucial putts as well.”

The Inter-Zone Team Championship, which is comprised of four players per zone (and three scores per team counting), was handed out on Wednesday. Team Ontario (Hadley, Gordon Burns, Billy Walsh and Ken Tarling) captured the title.

Full Leaderboard

Pos. Player Total
To Par
Gross		 R1 R2 Total
Gross		 Purse
1 Cochrane, John

John E. S. Cochrane Golf Schools, ON
 -3 72 69 141 $9,000.00
T2 Hadley, Brian

Thames Valley Golf Club, ON
 -1 71 72 143 $4,530.00
T2 Mills, Jeff

Wildfire Golf Club, ON
 -1 75 68 143 $4,530.00
4 Fleming, Josh

GolfTEC (Calgary Beacon Heights), AB
 E 77 67 144 $2,750.00
T5 Allred, Scott

Elbow Springs Golf Club, AB
 +1 70 75 145 $1,950.00
T5 Mongeau, Philippe

Club De Golf Beloeil, QC
 +1 72 73 145 $1,950.00
T7 Callowhill, Alf

The Academy of ClubLink at RattleSnake Point, ON
 +2 73 73 146 $1,320.00
T7 Hamilton, Gar

Mississaugua Golf & Country Club, ON
 +2 71 75 146 $1,320.00
T7 Percy, Gordon

Carleton Golf & Yacht Club, ON
 +2 71 75 146 $1,320.00
T7 Walsh, Bill

Modern Golf, ON
 +2 73 73 146 $1,320.00
T7 Zibrik, Dave

Point Grey Golf & Country Club, BC
 +2 75 71 146 $1,320.00
T12 Levesque, Dave

Golf Chateau Bromont, QC
 +3 74 73 147 $950.00
T12 McNeely, Dan

Smiths Falls Golf & Country Club, ON
 +3 71 76 147 $950.00
T14 Burns, Gordon

Gord Burns Golf School, ON
 +4 71 77 148 $750.00
T14 Cacchione, Vincent

Le Fontainebleau (Club De Golf), QC
 +4 73 75 148 $750.00
T14 Dickson, Scott

Royal Montreal Golf Club (The), QC
 +4 72 76 148 $750.00
T14 Doig, Ian

The Ian Doig Golf Academy, ON
 +4 75 73 148 $750.00
T14 Peavoy, Matt

Heron Landing Golf Club, ON
 +4 76 72 148 $750.00
19 McCann, John

Fairtree Golf Centre, ON
 +5 73 76 149 $600.00
T20 Bernakevitch, Lindsay

Victoria Golf Club, BC
 +6 74 76 150 $504.23
T20 Gariepy, Philippe

École de golf Philippe Gariépy, QC
 +6 74 76 150 $504.23
T20 Girouard, Marc

Diamant Club de Golf, QC
 +6 72 78 150 $504.23
T20 Jenkinson, Garett

Golf Performance Canada at Elbow Springs, AB
 +6 77 73 150 $504.23
T20 Kelly, Bill

Glacier Greens Golf Club, BC
 +6 74 76 150 $504.23
T20 Laporte, Eric

Montcalm (Club De Golf), QC
 +6 75 75 150 $504.23
T26 Black, Kevin

Redwood Meadows Golf & C.C., AB
 +7 77 74 151 $446.40
T26 Kenesky, Ron

Twenty Valley Golf & Country Club, ON
 +7 77 74 151 $446.40
28 Plante, Martin

Balmoral (Club De Golf), QC
 +8 78 74 152 $427.20
T29 Jonas, Philip

Philip Jonas Golf Academy, BC
 +9 78 75 153 $404.73
T29 Skrypec, James

The Golf Academy at Deer Ridge, ON
 +9 80 73 153 $404.73
T29 Tarling, Ken

Ken Tarling Enterprises Ltd, ON
 +9 74 79 153 $404.73
T32 Banks, David

David Banks Simply Golf Academy, ON
 +10 81 73 154 $362.35
T32 LeBouthillier, Tyler

Lynx Ridge Golf Club, AB
 +10 78 76 154 $362.35
T32 MacKinnon, Derek

Ken-Wo Golf & Country Club, NS
 +10 79 75 154 $362.35
T32 Maher, Jeremy

Valley Ridge Golf Club, AB
 +10 75 79 154 $362.35
36 Anderson, Rob

Kelowna Golf & Country Club, BC
 +11 79 76 155 $336.00
T37 Mackenzie, Bill

St. Andrews (East) Golf Club, ON
 +12 78 78 156 $306.00
T37 McArthur, Craig

Blackhawk Golf Club, AB
 +12 79 77 156 $306.00
T37 McCluskey, Phil

Dinosaur Trail Golf & Country Club, AB
 +12 81 75 156 $306.00
T37 Mulligan, Kyle

Royal Regina Golf Club, SK
 +12 78 78 156 $306.00
T41 Bogan, Daniel James

Knowlton (Club De Golf), QC
 +13 81 76 157 $268.80
T41 Lacy, George

Shawneeki Golf Club, ON
 +13 79 78 157 $268.80
T43 Hubert, Alec

Kamloops Golf & Country Club, BC
 +14 81 77 158 $216.00
T43 Moniz, Michael

Maple Downs Golf Club, ON
 +14 79 79 158 $216.00
T43 Wiggins, Jeff

Mountain View Golf Club, YU
 +14 80 78 158 $216.00
T46 Cantera, Dallas

Cardiff Golf & Country Club, AB
 +15 81 78 159 $141.18
T46 Chambers, Jeff

Elmwood Golf & Country Club, SK
 +15 80 79 159 $141.18
T46 Martin, Charles

Fairview Mountain Golf Club, BC
 +15 82 77 159 $141.18
T46 McDonald, Brian

Fairview Mountain Golf Club, BC
 +15 84 75 159 $141.18
T50 McCullough, Lance

Ridge Course At Cordova Bay (The), BC
 +16 79 81 160 $60.24
T50 Morin, Jean-Pierre

Ste-Marguerite (Club De Golf), QC
 +16 82 78 160 $60.24
T52 Egan, Alex

Mactaquac Golf Club, NB
 +17 79 82 161 $0.00
T52 Foote, Kurtis

Woodside Golf Club, AB
 +17 82 79 161 $0.00
T52 McGarry, Greg

Glendale Golf & Country Club, AB
 +17 79 82 161 $0.00
T52 Miller, Russell

Rosemere (Club De Golf), QC
 +17 81 80 161 $0.00
T52 Rogerson, Bruce

North Granite Ridge, ON
 +17 82 79 161 $0.00
T52 Scott, Chad

The Rise, BC
 +17 80 81 161 $0.00
T58 Blair, Adam

Talking Rock Golf Course, BC
 +18 81 81 162 $0.00
T58 Knapp, Scott

Tor Hill Golf Course, SK
 +18 79 83 162 $0.00
T58 Latimer, Russ

Black Mountain Golf Club, BC
 +18 76 86 162 $0.00
T58 Stringer, Richard

Earl Grey Golf Club, AB
 +18 81 81 162 $0.00
62 Lavoie, Shawn

The Winston Golf Club, AB
 +19 81 82 163 $0.00
T63 Freeman, Matt

Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, AB
 +20 82 82 164 $0.00
T63 Hurtubise, Marc

Club de golf le Parcours du Vieux Village, QC
 +20 83 81 164 $0.00
T63 Steep, Andrew

Southwood Golf & Country Club, MB
 +20 82 82 164 $0.00
66 Patch, Joel

Knowlton (Club De Golf), QC
 +21 85 80 165 $0.00
T67 Betz, Cory

Eaglecrest Golf Course, BC
 +22 86 80 166 $0.00
T67 Bishop, Todd

Bishop Brothers Golf School, NS
 +22 81 85 166 $0.00
T67 Greenwood, Dan

Lookout Point Golf & Country Club, ON
 +22 88 78 166 $0.00
T67 Jewers, Alex

Nevada Bob’s Golf in Sport Chek (Halifax), NS
 +22 84 82 166 $0.00
T71 Mills, Glen

Assiniboine Golf Club, MB
 +23 82 85 167 $0.00
T71 Pilon, Michel

Harbour View Golf Course, MB
 +23 83 84 167 $0.00
73 Giesbrecht, Jason

Royal Colwood Golf Club, BC
 +25 86 83 169 $0.00
74 McMulkin, Frank

Beaumaris Yacht Club, ON
 +26 84 86 170 $0.00

