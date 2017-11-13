Canadians Moving On To Round of 32 At USGA Women’s Mid-Amateur

Three Canadians have made their way through the first round of match play at the United States Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship.

A total of 64 players advanced to match play at Champions Club Cypress Creek Golf Course in Houston, Texas, with four Canadian among them. The entire Canadian contingent is from Ontario.

Julia Hodgson, the 29th seed. was the first Canadian to earn her way to the round of 32 after a 3 and 1 victory over Courtney Stiles of North Carolina.

Two other Canadians, Judith Kyrinis (#21 seed) and Patti Hogeboom #44 seed) had to unfortunately play each other and the match was a close one. Kyrinis was leading 2Up through 3 holes when Hogeboom surged to win two of the next three holes to square the match. Kyrinis, the reigning USGA Senior Women’s Amateur Champion (a title she won in September) then used steady scores of par to win the two holes and prevail.

The final Canadian to succeed was Terrill Samuel, the 23rd seed and runner-up to Kyrinis at the USGA Senior Women’s Amateur, defeated American Susan Roh by a score of 1Up.

The round of 32 (on Tuesday morning) will see Hodgson take on #4 seed Shannon Johnson while Kyrinis matched up with #53 seed Eleanor Tucker. Samuel will need to get past #10 seed Hayley Hammond to reach the top 16.

The round of 32 matches will be followed immediately by the top 16 matches. Play concludes with a champion declared on Thursday, November 16.

For scoring updates see this USGA link.