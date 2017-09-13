Canadians Will Face Off For USGA Senior Women’s Amateur Championship

The possibility existed for a Canadian celebration at the start of the week, and it is now guaranteed after two of our country’s finest players advanced to the finals at the United States Golf Association (USGA) Senior Women’s Amateur Championship.

Terrill Samuel, a member of the Weston Golf & Country Club (Etobicoke, Ontario), and Judith Kyrinis, of The Thornhill Club (Thornhill,Ontario), will duel for the coveted title on Thursday at the Waverley Country Club in Portland, Oregon.

The pair, who have each claimed a Canadian Senior Women’s title within the last two years, were among nine Canadians to tee it up this week in the tournament, with four of them advancing to the quarter-finals.

Mary-Ann Hayward and Jackie Little failed to advance to the semi-finals, but Samuel and Kyrinis flew the nation’s flag well in their absence. Kyrinis polished off Tara Fleming of Jersey City, New Jersey by a tally of 2&1 in her semi-final (after being down 3 holes early) while Samuel was down 4 holes early in her semi-final match but charged back to win dramatically in 19 holes.

The final match for the championship title is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. local time on Thursday. Kyrinis was the 9th seed after Stroke Play qualifying while Samuel was seeded 47th.

The last Canadian to win the title was World Golf Hall of Fame member Marlene Streit who claimed the last of her three victories in 2003. Gayle Borthwick is the only other Canadians to win the championship; she accomplished the feat two times.

Transcripts of post Semi-Final match interviews for Kyrinis and Samuel can be read at this link.

You can follow event scoring at this link.