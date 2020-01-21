Golf Town Extends Agreement With Brooke Henderson

Canada’s largest retail golf operation, Golf Town, has extended their endorsement agreement with the biggest name in Canadian golf, Brooke Henderson.

No terms were released except that is it a multi-year deal; it continues a relationship that has been in place since 2017.

“I’m so excited to continue the journey I started with Golf Town three years ago and proud to be an ambassador for them as we continue to grow the game,” says Brooke Henderson. “Golf Town’s involvement in the game goes beyond just selling golf equipment; they are committed to bringing more juniors into the game and getting families to spend more time together. They have shown this to me firsthand by embracing my entire family and I’m excited to see what the future holds with this partnership.”

A key element of the working agreement between the 22-year-old LPGA superstar from Smiths Falls, ON and Golf Town has been engaging fans across the country. This has been done through various appearances and the highly successful #BrookeBrigade program. It promotes golf among juniors, something that has special significance for Brooke.

“Our plan is to paint the gallery in Brooke’s red colours and show her our unwavering support,” says Golf Town Chief Marketing Officer, Frederick Lecoq. “Her passion for the game, her stellar performances and also her accessibility have inspired golfers of all ages. Team Henderson is a Canadian family golf story and it’s the perfect fit for Golf Town’s vision as we pursue our collaboration. We are confident in our mutual goal, seeing more women and kids on the fairways.”