Brooke Henderson Starts Evian Championship Under Par

Last week during an appearance in her hometown of Smiths Falls, Ontario, Brooke Henderson admitted that her results of late have not been what she wanted. Nevertheless she was optimistic as she prepared to play the final LPGA Major Championship of the season, the Evian Championship in Evian-Les-Bains, France.

“Final round was really good,” said Henderson of her closing 67 in the 2015 Evian Championship that led her to a share of 25th place. “I was able to climb up the leaderboard and kind of figured out the course a little bit more which was awesome. So going there this year I know the layout of the land and I’m really looking forward to it,” she told us.

Although she started with two bogeys to begin her 2nd appearance at the Evian Championship, at the ripe old age of 19, Henderson regained her closing form of last year and managed to post a 2 under-par score of 69 on Thursday. Her card was blemish-free for the last 16 holes with four birdies to show for her efforts.

It leaves her in a share of 15th place with 54 holes left to play. The first round leaders are In Gee Chun and Sung Hyun Park, both sitting at -8.

Two other Canadians are playing in the Evian Championship. Quebec’s Maude-Aimee Leblanc shot 71 -1) in round one while Ontario’s Alena Sharp a 75 (+4).

The current projected cutline is at +2.