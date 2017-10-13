Henderson Surges Forward In South Korea

After a couple weeks of relaxation as she and sister/caddy Brittany toured New Zealand and Vietnam is appears that Brooke Henderson still has the form that won her the New Zealand Open in her last start.

After a soft starting round of 71 at the LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship in Incheon, South Korea, Henderson was much sharper in round two.

The Smiths Falls’ product clipped the course for seven birdies in her follow up loop and posted a round of 67. The five under move pushed her in to a share of 13th place at the Asian Swing event. Her -6 total has her five shots back of the leader, Angel Yin of the United States, who is two strokes clear of the field.

The only other Canadian in the field, Alena Sharp, is tied for 55th after rounds of 74 and 72.

