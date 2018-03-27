Ladies’ Golf Club of Toronto to Host DCM PGA Women’s Championship Of Canada

The PGA of Canada has given the nod to the revered Ladies’ Golf Cub of Toronto to play host to the 2018 DCM PGA Women’s Championship of Canada later this summer. Not only does the championship have a new title sponsor, it also has more on the line for the players participating. It will act as part of the qualifying for the Canadian team that will participate in the new Women’s PGA Cup.

The Ladies’ GC of Toronto is a Stanley Thompson design that dates back to 1926 when it was established on its property in Thornhill, right along Yonge Street. The club itself was founded two years prior by the legendary Ada Mackenzie. It has hosted the DCM Women’s PGA Championship of Canada three times before.

The Ladies’ Golf Club of Toronto hosted the inaugural DCM PGA Women’s Championship in 1987, which was won by PGA of Canada Hall of Fame member Cathy Sherk. The club also hosted the event in 1999 (won by Lorie Kane) and for the third time in 2007 (won by Salimah Mussani).

This year’s championship will take place on July 3-5 and is expected to have a wide-ranging field of players will LPGA and Symetra Tour status, PGA of Canada members, and other rising stars in the game.

“The PGA of Canada is very excited to return to the Ladies’ Golf Club of Toronto, past host of three DCM PGA Women’s Championships,” said PGA of Canada president Steve Wood. “Not only has this first-class facility shown tremendous support for this event over the years, they have also been a great proponent of the PGA of Canada as well.”

The club is equally excited to play host once again.

“As North America’s only golf club created by women for women, we are thrilled to host the DCM PGA Women’s Championship,” said Ladies’ Golf Club of Toronto PGA head professional Padraig Kelly. “We are so proud of our club and are excited to showcase it for this great championship. The golf course will be a great test and the membership is looking forward to watching the professionals take on their home course.”

“Once again DCM is delighted to sponsor the 2018 DCM PGA Women’s Championship of Canada,” said DCM president Greg Cochrane. “Our involvement and support of women’s golf in Canada directly ties into our belief of giving back to our local communities across Canada and in the United States,” he said, adding, “providing women with the chance to compete at the highest level is inspiring for all of us at DCM.”

Past champions of this event include Cathy Sherk, Gail Graham, Nancy Harvey, Kane, Alena Sharp, Jessica Shepley, Brooke Henderson and last year’s winner Brittany Marchand.

Marchand prevailed in a playoff that saw her ultimately defeat her good friend and former NC State teammate, Augusta James at Scarboro Golf and Country Club.

The winner of this year’s championship will earn an exemption into the CP Canadian Women’s Open at Wascana Country Club in Regina, Aug. 20-26.

The PGA of America announced recently the formation of an international event, the Women’s PGA Cup – a first-of-its-kind team competition for Women PGA members from around the world.

The PGA of Canada is pleased to be taking part in this landmark event. The inaugural competition will be played October 21-26, 2019 in the United States.

The five members of the inaugural PGA of Canada team will be determined based on the performance of eligible finishers at the 2018 and 2019 DCM PGA Women’s Championship.

Those eligible to represent their country in the Women’s PGA Cup must be members in good standing with their respective Professional Golfers Association (PGA). They must also be active in the game, be it as a teacher, coach or working as club professional/assistant. Tour professionals who primarily compete for a living are not eligible to participate.

Admittance to the DCM PGA Women’s Championship of Canada is free and spectators are encouraged to attend the 36-hole championship play.