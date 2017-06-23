Lorie Kane On CHEO, the CP Women’s Open, The Nation’s Capital, and More

On June 21st, Lorie Kane made a visit to Ottawa for the CP Women’s Open media day. The Prince Edward Island native, now 52, has had long ties with the Nation’s Capital, including multiple LPGA Tour appearances, a Canadian Women’s Tour victory, and connections with sponsors.

The gracious 4-time LPGA Tour winner spoke with us at the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club about what the charity side of the CP Women’s Open means to her, her affection for the capital city, the state of her game, and the burden Brooke Henderson will carry at this year’s tournament.

The day also included a skills competition where Kane led a team against one captained by Henderson to help raise extra funds for the CHEO (Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario) Foundation. The match-up resulted in an extra $6,000 for the cause.

Click play to listen to the one-on-one interview: