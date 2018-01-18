Lorne Rubenstein to be Honoured With PGA of America Award

Toronto native Lorne Rubenstein, beloved by Canadians as one of their favorite golf authors, will be honoured by the PGA of America with their 2018 PGA Lifetime Achievement Award in Journalism.

Announced earlier this week, Rubenstein, who now splits his time between Toronto and Jupiter, Florida, will be presented with the award on April 4th at the ISPS HANDA 46th Golf Writers Association of America (GWAA) Annual Awards Dinner at Savannah Rapids Pavilion in Augusta, Georgia.

“We celebrate Lorne Rubenstein’s outstanding career, a study in gracefully capturing the joy of the game while connecting readers to many of golf’s often underappreciated players,” said PGA of America President Paul Levy. “Through his work, Lorne also strengthened a bond with our extended golf family in Canada – home to an association born five years before the PGA of America. Together, we work to make golf the best game and we welcome Lorne among the most honored journalists in our sport.”

Rubenstein, 69, is the 29th recipient of the PGA Lifetime Achievement Award in Journalism, which recognizes members of the media for their steadfast promotion of golf, both locally and nationally.

Since dedicating himself to writing about the sport of golf in 1980, Rubenstein’s golf tales and insights have served to bring the game, past and present, to life for many readers. As the first Editor of ScoreGolf Magazine and a regular columnist for the Globe and Mail, he became the favored read for many Canadian golf enthusiasts through the years.

A member of both the Ontario and Canadian Golf Halls of Fame, Lorne authored many books with his latest being a collaboration with Tiger Woods.

For more details on this award and Lorne’s storied career please follow this link to the announcement.