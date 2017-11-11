Setting The Table For The PGA Club Professional Championship of Canada

The 2017 national tournament season for the PGA of Canada will wrap up this week in Florida. Monday sees the start of the PGA Club Professional Championship of Canada presented by Titleist & FootJoy. It scheduled for completion on November 15th.

The 36-hole championship will contested at the ClubLink operated TPC Eagle Trace located in Coral Springs.

“The PGA of Canada is very excited about heading back to the great state of Florida and TPC Eagle Trace for this year’s PGA Club Professional Championship of Canada presented by Titleist & FootJoy,” said PGA of Canada president Steve Wood. “ClubLink is the largest employer of PGA professionals in Canada, so it’s fitting we host one of our flagship national championships at one of their facilities.”

The field will feature many high-profile names, winners of past national championships, and those currently among the elite level of the RBC PGA of Canada Player Rankings.

Among them will be Gar Hamilton, Matt Peavoy, Ken Tarling, Ian Doig, Dave Levesque, Eric Laporte, Phil Jonas, Marc Girouard, Billy Walsh, Scott Allred, Alf Callowhill, Brian Hadley, David Zibrik, Lindsay Bernakevitch, Ron Kenesky and Gordon Burns.

The host facility is a substitution for The Woodlands Golf and Country Club which was rendered unusable by recent hurricane activity. To accommodate the new site and prior travel arrangement by attendees, the championship will be shortened to 36 holes.

Not only will the players be seeking the individual champions, the Inter-Zone Team Championship, which is composed of four players per zone (and three scores per team counting), will be awarded after play is complete.

To see live scoring and check the pairings follow this link.