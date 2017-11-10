Sharp Sinks In Third Round of Blue Bay LPGA

A single birdie was the highlight of the day for Canadian Alena Sharp in the Blue Bay LPGA on Hainen Island in China.

Starting the third round in a share of 12th place, the potential was there for another strong overall finish by the RIO Olympian, unfortunately she will now require a very hot final round to make that happen.

Sharp now sits in 40th place after posting an 80, the highest score she has recorded on tour in 2017.

Her third round card was scarred with six bogies and a double bogey.

Scores of 69-74 and 80 leave her at +7.

Shanhan Feng of China leads at -7.

To track her progress in the final round see this leaderboard link.