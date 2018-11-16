Canadian Golfers Sign On With U.S. Schools – Update From Fall Signing Day

The National Signing Day (Fall) for college golf programs in the United States came this past week and a number of Canadian-based junior golfers signed their National Letter of Intent (NLI) making a formal commitment to their programs.

The Flagstick team followed and reported on the signings on Twitter as the information rolled in. Here is summary of those Tweets with some of the Canadians scholarship signings. If you know of other signings please reach out to our Editor at scotmac@flagstick.com with details.

Oakville, ON’s Logan Hawke headed to Charlotte to play golf for Queen’s #NationalSigningDay https://t.co/P4UJXgQn3v — Flagstick Golf (@Flagstick) November 15, 2018

Markham’s Hailey McLaughlin has signed an NLI to play attend Wingate University and play golf for the Bulldogs. Joins another Ontario golfer, Diana McDonald, as 🇨🇦 players on their women’s golf squad. Head Coach is Erin Thorne of Bracebridge, ON pic.twitter.com/Mp1gHuWWVK — Flagstick Golf (@Flagstick) November 15, 2018

Congrats to 🇨🇦 Annabelle Ackroyd on her NLI signing. Alberta Junior champ and Calgary resident set to be a Minnesota Golden Gopher. Member at @glencoegcc #NationalSigningDay ⛳️ https://t.co/0meL90ZDIZ — Flagstick Golf (@Flagstick) November 15, 2018

Northern Illinois adds to their stack of 🇨🇦 players on the Men’s Golf Team. Luc Warnock of McGregor, ON signs on to play with the Huskies. Joins 🇨🇦 player Tyler McDowell on squad that currently has Thomas Demarco & Matt Cholod as Seniors / @NIU_Mgolf 📸 @HenryBrunton @GennxtGolf pic.twitter.com/oo0BM3aryu — Flagstick Golf (@Flagstick) November 15, 2018

More 🇨🇦 college golf signings – Susan Xiao of Surrey, B.C. (2017 CDN Jr Champ) signs an NLI with University of Pennsylvania to play for Quakers 📸 @FlagstickJoe at @CamelotGolf #NationalSigningDay pic.twitter.com/zNtG7BTAeK — Flagstick Golf (@Flagstick) November 15, 2018

BYU adding 🇨🇦 Lexie McKay to their women’s golf line-up. Aurora, ON golfer announced verbal commitment to school early last month. A long history at BYU with 🇨🇦 golfers. #NationalSigningDay https://t.co/tHJdXCazhw — Flagstick Golf (@Flagstick) November 15, 2018

Another 🇨🇦 headed south for college golf. @RLattergolf of Mississauga signs NLI with Southern Miss. Ontario golfer and former @teamontariogolf member joins Quebec’s Charles-Eric Belanger in Hattiesburg to play for the Golden Eagles / 📸 @GolfCanada pic.twitter.com/VShM64u5AR — Flagstick Golf (@Flagstick) November 16, 2018