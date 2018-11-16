What's New?

Canadian Golfers Sign On With U.S. Schools – Update From Fall Signing Day

November 16, 2018 Scott MacLeod Canadian Golf News, Tee Shots 0

Tristan Renaud of Sudbury is headed to Sam Houston State

The National Signing Day (Fall) for college golf programs in the United States came this past week and a number of Canadian-based junior golfers signed their National Letter of Intent (NLI) making a formal commitment  to their programs.

The Flagstick team followed and reported on the signings on Twitter as the information rolled in. Here is summary of those Tweets with some of the Canadians scholarship signings. If you know of other signings please reach out to our Editor at scotmac@flagstick.com with details.

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @Flagstick for breaking news updates and daily conversation.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | FLAGSTICK.COM by Bauder Media Group Inc.