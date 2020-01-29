Canadian Hannah Hellyer Earns Top Ten In Australia

Stirling, Ontario’s Hannah Hellyer has recorded her first top-ten finish of the season on the Australian Ladies Professional Golf Tour.

Hellyer, a member of the Symetra Tour in 2019, put together rounds of 71 and 73 to complete play at -2 in the Aoyuan International Moss Vale Pro-Am. That earned her a share of 7th place alongside Isabell Gabsa of Germany and Celine Herbin of France.

It is the second top 20 finish is a row for the former Gardiner-Webb University golfer. She also finished tied for 20th at the Findex Yamba Pro-Am. She had opened the 2020 campaign with a t-31 at the Windaroo Lakes ALPG Pro-Am.

Hellyer is not new to the circuit, she played three events in Australia in 2017/18, recording one top ten finish.

To get to know Hannah better, you can hear her November 2019 guest appearance on the Flagstick.com TeeTalk Podcast at this link.

Three other Canadians were competing at the Moss Vale Pro-Am. Both Kelowna, B.C.’s Megan Osland and Seaforth, Ontario’s Robyn Doig earned a share of 19th place. Anna Young of Saskatchewan tied for 49th.

All four Canadians will be in the field for the Ballarat Icons Pro-Am on the ALPG Tour starting February 1st.