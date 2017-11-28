Canadian Jan Dowling Named As Arnold Palmer Cup Assistant Coach

She was a top Canadian amateur (winner of the title in 2000), did her time as a touring pro, and even made an appearance on the Golf Channel’s Big Break show, but University of Michigan Women’s Golf Head Coach Jan Dowling is adding yet another chapter to her golf story.

The 37 year-old Bradford, Ontario native has been named as the assistant coach for the International Team that will compete in the 2018 Arnold Palmer Cup next summer at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France.

“I am thrilled to be representing the International side as part of the Palmer Cup,” Dowling told Tom Wywrot of the University of Michigan Athletics website. “With the addition of the top female amateurs in the world competing alongside the men, this competition is unique. Mr. Palmer was a legend in all of sport and it’s an honour to be part of his legacy.”

Congratulations to Jan on her latest honour.