Canadian Long Drive Champ Lisa “Longball” Joins Team Callaway

January 11, 2017 Flagstick Staff - S. MacLeod Canadian Golf News, Golf Industry News, Prairie Golf News, Profiles, Tee Shots 0

For the past twelve years Calgary, Alberta’s Lisa “Longball” Vlooswyk has been a Nike Golf brand ambassador. Vlooswyk is well known for being the first woman to hit a golf ball more than 350 yards in a long drive competition.

In recent years the seven-time Canadian Women’s Long Drive Champion has become a high-demand keynote speaker and golf entertainer. She has developed a loyal fan following and continues to draw crowds with her mix of storytelling, athletic prowess, and effervescent personality.

Vlooswyk, a long-time friend of Flagstick.com, joined us by phone this week to talk about the next chapter in her career, one that now has her affiliated with Callaway Golf.

Audio: Lisa “Longball” Vlooswyk Joins Team Callaway Golf

