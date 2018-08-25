What's New?

Canadian Men’s Mid-Amateur and Mid-Masters Titles Decided in Victoria

August 25, 2018 Scott MacLeod British Columbia Golf News, Canadian Golf News, Tee Shots 0

Joe Deraney (L), Todd Fanning (R), Photo: Chad Hipolito/Golf Canada)

(Via Golf Canada – VICTORIA, B.C.) – Victoria Golf Club continued to test some of the best mid-amateur golfers for the fourth consecutive day, but nothing could stop Joseph Deraney as he rose to the challenge and shot a spectacular 65 to capture the 2018 Canadian Men’s Mid-Amateur title on Friday., August 24.

Starting his day in sixth position, Deraney got off to a hard and fast start with back-to-back birdies on his first two holes. From there the 35-year-old never looked back, answering a solo bogey with four more birdies to win the championship by a 3-stroke margin at 4-under-par 276.

“I’m really excited. I played really flawless, good shot after good shot,” said Deraney. “Earlier in the round I had a couple of 15 footers go in, which honestly I haven’t had all week so I got some momentum going.”

With his victory, the Lexington, Ky., native becomes only the second American to win the tournament. Previously, Deraney’s best finish at the tournament was T4 in 2016. This year’s win secures him an exemption into the 2019 RBC Canadian Open, his first PGA Tour event, to be held at Hamilton Golf & Country Club.

Deraney may be on top of the world with wins at this tournament alongside victories at the Timuquana Cup and Carlton Woods Invitational earlier this year, but there was one thing more that made the Canadian Men’s Mid-Amateur a highlight.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to win some national mid-ams in the US, not any of the USGA ones but some of the national bigger ones,” said the dad of three. “Probably this venue and where it’s at and the fact that me and my wife got to spend some time together, I would have to say that it would be at the top, if not the top.”

Two-time Men’s Mid-Amateur champion Kevin Carrigan finished the event in second. The Victoria, B.C., native struggled with three bogeys across his first nine holes but recovered on the back-nine under the eyes of a hometown crowd by recording two birdies to finish at 1-under-par 279.

Another home crowd favourite and host club member, Saare Adams, started the day in the lead but fell back after he shot a final-round 73. The 34-year-old finished sharing a piece of third with 36-hole leader Garrett Rank.

Rank started the day in a tie for second after a difficult third round. He started off well with a birdie on the first hole and was tied for the lead at one point during the day. However, the 30-year-old couldn’t find his footing and dropped to fifth until back-to-back birdies on the 15th and 16th holes saw him finish in a tie for third at an even-par 280.

The Mid-Master division came down to the wire as Sandy Harper and defending champion Todd Fanning spent the day paired up in a battle for the win. The duo made the turn with Harper leading by two, but the 61-year-old spent the back-nine switching between leading and sharing the lead with Fanning. After parring their final hole, the two were sent to playoff action to determine the winner.

It was an all too familiar situation for Fanning, who won the Mid-Amateur title in a three-man playoff last year.

“The playoff is the thing for me at this tournament,” said the 50-year-old. “I wish I was in the playoff for the Mid-Am but Joe played fantastic so hats off to him.”

Fanning came out on top as his bunker shot rolled into the hole for an eagle over Harper’s birdie to take home his second consecutive Mid-Master title while Harper settled for second.

“What a great week by all the people and the members of Victoria Golf Club. I can’t think of a better venue for the mid-amateur and it’s going to be tough to top this,” added Fanning. “At 50 years old, even when you’re the best 40-and-over amateur in Canada two years in a row that does feel quite good.”

Victoria’s own Craig Doell finished one shot behind them in third at 5-over-par 285.

On Wednesday, Team Ontario defended their inter-provincial title, securing the R. Bruce Forbes Trophy for the fourth straight year to bring their total titles to 14.

Leaderboard

Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 R3 R4 Total
1 United States Joseph Deraney  Lexington, KY -5 F -4 69 70 72 65 276
2 Canada Kevin Carrigan  Victoria, BC +1 F -1 69 69 70 71 279
T3 Canada Saare Adams  Victoria, BC +3 F E 68 70 69 73 280
T3 Canada Garrett Rank  Elmira, ON +2 F E 65 68 75 72 280
5 Canada Charles Fitzsimmons  London, ON E F +2 70 72 70 70 282
6 Canada Chris Moore  Vancouver, BC -1 F +3 70 74 70 69 283
T7 Canada Brent Wilson  Cobble Hill, BC -2 F +4 70 73 73 68 284
T7 Canada Sandy Harper  Nanaimo, BC +5 F +4 71 71 67 75 284
T7 Canada Todd Fanning  Winnipeg, MB +5 F +4 69 70 70 75 284
10 Canada Craig Doell  Victoria, BC -3 F +5 71 73 74 67 285
T11 Canada Michael Herperger  Humboldt, SK -1 F +7 75 71 72 69 287
T11 United States Derek Meinhart  Mattoon, IL +2 F +7 74 71 70 72 287
13 Canada Erik Swinburnson  Victoria, BC +2 F +8 68 72 76 72 288
T14 Canada Ryan Tsang  Thornhill, ON +5 F +9 72 70 72 75 289
T14 Canada Dave Bunker  Brampton, ON -6 F * +9 76 71 78 64 289
T14 Canada Jordan Caron  Victoria, BC +6 F +9 67 69 77 76 289
T17 Canada Peter Jawl  Victoria, BC E F +10 74 72 74 70 290
T17 Canada Glenn Robinson  Middle Sackville, NS -2 F * +10 71 76 75 68 290
T17 Canada Senan Foley  Calgary, AB +2 F +10 71 74 73 72 290
T17 United States Gary Young  Oakville, ON +4 F +10 72 73 71 74 290
21 Canada Mike Aizawa  Richmond, BC +3 F +11 72 74 72 73 291
T22 Canada Shiro Mani  Calgary, AB +4 F +12 76 74 68 74 292
T22 Canada Rodney Morgan  Beaconsfield, QC +3 F +12 73 72 74 73 292
T22 Canada Jay Doyle  Winnipeg, MB +4 F +12 72 73 73 74 292
T22 Canada Daniel Difrancesco  Binbrook, ON +4 F +12 73 72 73 74 292
T22 Canada Kevin Jovanov  Pickering, ON +4 F +12 74 72 72 74 292
T22 Canada Greg Koster  Courtenay, BC E F * +12 72 78 72 70 292
T28 Canada Taylor Collins  Arnprior, ON +3 F * +13 77 73 70 73 293
T28 Canada Jay Snyder  Vancouver, BC +5 F +13 67 75 76 75 293
T28 Canada Lance Lundy  Pemberton, BC +5 F +13 75 70 73 75 293
T28 Canada Robert Ferguson  Edmonton, AB +5 F +13 73 72 73 75 293
T28 Canada Melvin Easthope  Cardston, AB +1 F * +13 75 69 78 71 293
T28 Canada Shawn McNall  Regina, SK +1 F * +13 79 70 73 71 293
T34 Canada Drew Symons  Woodstock, ON +4 F +14 75 73 72 74 294
T34 United States Dale Watamaniuk  St. Albert, AB +3 F * +14 75 73 73 73 294
T34 United States Brad Wilder  Fort Wright, KY +2 F * +14 75 72 75 72 294
T34 Canada Daniel Swanson  Abbotsford, BC +8 F +14 73 72 71 78 294
T38 Canada Justin McDonald  Winnipeg, MB +4 F * +15 73 71 77 74 295
T38 Canada Brandon Markiw  Edmonton, AB +7 F +15 72 72 74 77 295
T38 Canada Peter Sauerbrei  Kingston, ON +3 F * +15 76 72 74 73 295
T38 Canada Aaron Nickerson  Clarks Hbr, NS +2 F * +15 74 74 75 72 295
T38 Canada Ryan Mulhern  Vancouver, BC +2 F * +15 74 75 74 72 295
T38 Canada Matthew Ion Young  Burlington, ON E F * +15 74 74 77 70 295
T44 Canada Travis Fifi  Regina, SK +6 F * +16 72 67 81 76 296
T44 Canada Jeffrey Clarke  Milton, ON +5 F * +16 75 75 71 75 296
T44 Canada Eric Johnson  Winnipeg, MB +4 F * +16 77 73 72 74 296
T44 Canada Brett Henry  Prince Albert, SK +9 F +16 73 73 71 79 296
T44 Canada Sean Stuart  Halifax, NS +3 F * +16 70 75 78 73 296
T44 Canada Maxx Rochette  Cumberland, ON +3 F * +16 70 80 73 73 296
T50 New Zealand Alex Large  Canmore, AB +8 F +18 69 75 76 78 298
T50 Canada Gerry Macdonald  Chestermere, AB +8 F * +18 72 71 77 78 298
T50 Canada Phil Kondrak  Victoria, BC +8 F +18 72 75 73 78 298
T50 Canada Rob Cowan  Waterloo, ON +7 F * +18 76 72 73 77 298
T54 Canada Ken Griffith  Red Deer, AB +6 F * +19 73 74 76 76 299
T54 Canada David Lang  Toronto, ON +3 F * +19 75 73 78 73 299
T56 Canada Steve Fredericks  Peterborough, ON +10 F +20 72 74 74 80 300
T56 Canada Phil Mckenzie  St. Albert, AB +12 F +20 73 76 69 82 300
T56 Canada Ryan Sevigny  Ottawa, ON +9 F * +20 70 78 73 79 300
59 Canada David Greenaway  Barrie, ON +9 F * +21 72 72 78 79 301
T60 Canada Alex Morren  Burlington, ON +8 F * +22 75 75 74 78 302
T60 Canada Shaun Dunphy  Saskatoon, SK +7 F * +22 77 72 76 77 302
T60 Canada Stu Bell  West Vancouver, BC +6 F * +22 75 74 77 76 302
T63 Canada Connor O’Dell  Maple Ridge, BC +13 F * +24 70 73 78 83 304
T63 United States Kyle Nathan  Coral Springs, FL +8 F * +24 73 74 79 78 304
65 Canada Dan Lambert  Calgary, AB +9 F * +25 72 76 78 79 305
66 Canada Jamie Cartwright  Canmore, AB +11 F * +26 74 74 77 81 306
67 Canada Ian Frauts  Toronto, ON +15 F * +27 75 71 76 85 307
68 Canada Jake Adams  London, ON +9 F * +28 74 75 80 79 308
69 Canada Guillaume Bélanger  Lévis, QC +12 F * +32 73 74 83 82 312

