Canadian News & Notes: Tour Edition

Canada’s Brooke Henderson was the lone Canadian competing in the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore.

The 7-time LPGA winner struggled through the first 27 holes of the event, languishing as low as a share of 52nd in a 63 player field. She did turn things around though and worked her way up the leaderboard after that.

Round of 75, 71, 67, and 72 earned her a share of 15th place and $21,084 in prize money.

A final round score of -5 boosted Vancouver’s Stephen Ames up the leaderboard on Sunday at the Cologuard Classic in Tucson, Arizona. The strong play gave Ames a 12 spot jump up to a share of 13th place.

Ames is a cumulative thirty-three under par through the first four events of the 2019 season with a t-24 being his lowest finish. His three other events have found him finish inside the top 13 each time.

Five Canadians made the 36-hole cut at The Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens. Florida. Unfortunately it was not much of notable outing for any of them.

Monday qualifier Drew Nesbitt was eliminated in the additional cut while Nick Taylor and Roger Sloan were the top Canadian finishers in a share of 30th place. Ben Silverman was just back of them in a tie for 36th while Adam Svensson, tied for 5th after two rounds, dropped all the way to a share of 59th on the weekend.

The Symetra Tour gets their 2019 season underway this week in Florida with the SKYiGolf Championship.

There are two Canadians in the field – rookie Maddie Szeryk and Maude-Aimee Leblanc.

After a 6th place finish last week in Oman, Canada’s Oliver Tubb is making second straight start on the Tour that focuses on the Mediterranean and North Africa. The Vancouver resident, formerly of Stirling, Ontario, will play in the Troon Series – Dubai Open presented by Turkish Airlines starting Tuesday. Fellow Canadian Lindsay Renolds is also in the field.

Five Canadian players will be playing at the National Women’s Golf Association tour event at Grenelefe Resort in Florida starting Tuesday.

Jennifer Ha, Megan Osland, Stephanie Tucker, Karyn Lee Ping, and Jessica Ip are in the field.

Osland is currently 3rd on the tour’s overall money list.

