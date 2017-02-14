Canadian Pacific Aligns Themselves With Brooke Henderson

If you caught the video of Brooke Henderson shared last night addressing the media at the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open, you might have noted a slight change in her appearance. As we noted on Twitter shortly after the video was posted by Golf Australia, she was adorned in clothing that bore the logos of Mastercard, Skechers Performance Clothing, and Canadian Pacific (CP).

While all are significant as new corporate sponsors for the Smiths Falls golfer, the one that will resound throughout Eastern Ontario is the CP markings.

On Tuesday the Canadian transport company officially announced their partnership with Henderson, an ambassador role with multiple facets.

The 19 year-old major championship winner now becomes an ambassador for the CP Women’s Open, alongside Lorie Kane. It’s perfect timing with the 2017 CP Women’s Open set to be played at the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club later this summer. The club is just forty-five minutes from Smiths Falls, the home of the Henderson family, and they welcomed Brooke and sister/caddy Brittany Henderson as honorary members last May. It should be noted that the CP deal will also have Brittany wearing the company’s logo on her visor.

“It is an honour to welcome Brooke to the CP team,” said Keith Creel, CP President and Chief Executive Officer in a media release. “Brooke is the perfect ambassador for CP as we continue to grow the game of golf, advocate for healthy living through CP Has Heart, and build on the iconic Canadian brand that is CP.”

The partnership has deeper meaning for Henderson, well beyond a simple sponsorship deal.

“Smiths Falls is a CP town and a few of my family members proudly work at the railway,” Henderson said. “Being able to wear the CP logo is truly special, and I look forward to celebrating many more victories with CP and my rail family, which now includes thousands of CP’s hard working-employees.”

The CP Women’s Open will be played at the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club on August 24-27, 2017.