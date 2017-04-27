Canadian Women Golfers INC (CWGI) Celebrate Members

The skies opened up on April 25 just as CWGI Members were arriving for the opening event that traditionally signals the start of another golf season. But the raindrops hitting the pavement outside the Infinity Convention Centre located off Hunt Club Road in Ottawa couldn’t dampen the enthusiasm of CWGI Members arriving for their Member Appreciation Reception last night.

What greeted returning as well as new members was a wonderful banquet room set up by CWGI President Donna Sullivan and her team of coordinators. From one end to the other information tables were set up announcing CWGI activities. As well, tables were set up with sandwiches, cheeses and cold cuts. Of course, the bar was open and liquid refreshments were being carried around while the women of CWGI greeted new and old friends.

Flagstick caught up with CWGI President Donna Sullivan and asked her about the 2016 season and what her plans were for this season.

“Last year went fantastic”, said Donna. She continued, “It was a wonderful year. From our trip to PEI to start the season through to our closing event at The Meadows we just had a great year. We introduced our beginner game last year and this year we are having two – one in the east end and one in the west end. Once again we have eighteen-hole games Monday, Wednesday and Fridays and we’re playing all of the ClubLink courses as well as Rivermead this year. We have a great program planned for CWGI this season. Things are great with CWGI. We’ve got quite a few new members and we’re approaching the 400 number in members. We have a very healthy and vibrant organization. Our coordinators are all back and they do a wonderful job throughout the year.”

As of the last week of April, clinics have been set up with golf professionals Pamela Leblanc, Danielle Nadon and Katie Walker for all levels of golfers.

Apart from the regular schedule of golf this year, CWGI Members can sign up for the holiday Monday events at Prescott and Carling Lake. Getaway trips are also planned for Smugglers Glen, Royal Laurentien and Heritage golf clubs. A trip to Niagara Falls is also planned for September to participate in golf, wine testing and the Shaw Festival.

Donna and her team are also organizing a nine-hole charity scramble tournament at Loch March on June 5th to benefit DRESS FOR SUCCESS – an organization whose mission is to empower women to help them achieve economic independence by providing them with the necessary resources to successfully enter or return to the workforce.

CWGI will also be in attendance manning a hole at the CP Women’s Canadian Open at the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club this summer.

It certainly sounds like another wonderful year for women golfers participating in CWGI activities. Their goal of providing a fun and comfortable environment for women to take-up, or continue playing, and improve their game of golf while expanding friendships, improving networks, and giving back to the community is well on its way to being accomplished.

Further information on CWGI and their activities can be found at www.cwgi.ca.

