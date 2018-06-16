Canadians Compete Well At Women’s Porter Cup – Three Finish In Top Ten

The 6th edition of the Women’s Porter Cup in Lewiston, New York drew some 27 Canadians into the field. It also saw some of them contend for the title.

It all began in round one of three at the Niagara Falls Country Club when Ottawa, Ontario’s Grace St-Germain took the lead after a 69 (-3) on June 13.

After the field survived a wind-scathed second round where breezes touched 50 kilometres an hour, the tournament concluded on June 15 with four Canadian players – Maddie Szeryk, Hannah Lee, Grace St-Germain, and Noemie Pare, in contention.

Ultimately the northern foursome could not catch Zoe-Beth Brake of Ohio who earned the title by a three shot margin at -8 total.

Szeryk, with ties to London, Ontario, charged hard to try and catch Brake but even her final two rounds of 67 and 67 were only enough to take second place overall at -5 total.

St-Germain rebounded from a second round 77 to post 70 on the final day. Aided by a final nine holes of 33 (-3) she earned 7th place on her own.

Pare (Victoriaville, QC) ultimately shared 9th place while Surrey, B.C.’s Hannah Lee tied for 13th.

Final Leaderboard