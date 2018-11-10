Canadians Fritsch, Gligic, and Choi Move On To Web.com Tour Qualifying School Finals

On Friday three more Canadians advanced to the final stage of Web.com Tour Qualifying via Second Stage sites around the United States.

Kitchener resident Michael Gligic, buoyed by a third round of 64, earned his way to the Final Stage of Qualifying via a tie for 6th place at the Second Stage site in Brooksville, Florida. Gligic turned in rounds of 70, 69, 64, and 69 at Southern Hills Plantation to finish at 16 under par.

Gligic, a winner on the Mackenzie Tour in 2015, was the top Canadian on that Tour in 2018. He finished 16th on their Order of Merit after three top-ten finishes.

Also in Florida, but in Plantation, Toronto’s Albin Choi tied for 8th place to advance to Web.com Tour Finals. Choi, a Web.com Tour member this past year, had a steady tournament, posting rounds of 68,67,68, and 69 for a -12 total at the Plantation Preserve Golf Course & Club.

Choi, now 26 and living in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, finished in 100th place on the Web.com Tour Money List in 2018 with one top-ten finish. He won on the Canadian Tour in 2015 but first graduated to the Web,com Tour in 2014.

Veteran player Brad Fritsch gave himself a fine 41st birthday gift by making a birdie on the last hole to earn a spot in the Web.com Tour Final Qualifying at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

The former Web.com Tour event winner and PGA TOUR member endured a cool and wet final day where he came in at even par for the round to complete his week at -9. The total put him in a tie for 17th to make the grade on the number.

Another Canadian hope, Jared du Toit was also in contention to advance through three rounds but finished with a 77 to drop all the way back to a share of 43rd.

Another Canadian, Seann Harlingten, advanced to the finals via Second Stage last week.

The Finals – What They Are Chasing

The final stage of Web.com Tour Qualifying begins December 6th in Chandler, Arizona.

The Winner and ties of the Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament (Medalist)- will be exempt for the 2019 season and from periodic re-order.

Players finishing after the Winner and ties through tenth (10) and ties position – will be exempt until the third (3rd) periodic re-order of the 2019 season.

Players finishing after the tenth (10) and ties position through fortieth (40) and ties position – will be exempt until the second (2nd) periodic re-order of the 2019 season.

Players after the fortieth (40) and ties position – earn conditional status for the 2019 season, alternating with positions seventy-sixth through one hundredth (76-100) on the 2018 Web.com Tour Regular Season Final Official Money list, and two through five (2-5) on the 2018 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Series-China Final Official Money Lists.