Canadians Kyrinis and Samuel Face Off at U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur

They are familiar foe and they will face off again, this time in the quarter-finals of the 57th United States Senior Women’s Amateur Championship.

Canadians Judith Kyrinis and Terrill Samuel both pulled off two big wins on Tuesday to advance to the top eight of the Championship at the Orchid Island Golf & Beach Club in Vero Beach, Florida.

Last year, the final of the championship came down to the same pair, with Kyrinis prevailing to earn her first USGA title.

Fatigue was not a problem for Kyrinis, 54, after her Round-of-64 match went 22 holes on Monday. She didn’t trail in either of her matches, topping 2011 Senior Women’s Amateur champion Terri Frohnmayer, 62, of Salem, Ore., on Tuesday morning, 5 and 4, before winning three straight holes on two different occasions in her Round-of-16 match against Laura Coble, 54, of Augusta, Ga., on her way to a 3-and-2 victory. It’s the third straight year and the fourth time in five years that Kyrinis has advanced to the quarterfinals. In addition to winning in 2017, she was runner-up in 2014, and was a quarter-finalist in 2016, also medaling that year. She lost in the Round of 16 in 2015.

Kyrinis says she is ready for the possibility of another long day on Wednesday. “I’ve kind of been there, done that, right? It’s not our first rodeo. I manage some walking and some riding just to keep the legs going. It was so hot today, so you really needed to have a seat and drink a lot.”

Samuel, 57, never trailed on Tuesday, either. After defeating countrywoman Helene Chartrand, 62, 2 and 1, in the Round of 32, she jumped out to a quick lead on Lisa McGill, 59, of Philadelphia, Pa., before ultimately prevailing, 4 and 3. Her quarterfinal match against Kyrinis will mark the fourth time in five Senior Women’s Amateur matches that Samuel will face a fellow Canadian, dating to last year’s final. She defeated countrywoman Rhonda Orr in the Round of 64, 7 and 5.

Samuel, a member at the Weston Golf & Country Club, was complimentary about her round of 16 opponent. “Lisa McGill is the nicest person you ever want to meet. It was such a nice match to play, unbelievable. We both played pretty good. I hit a few really bad shots, but that’s just one hole so thank goodness. The only difference was putting. Especially at the end, she three-putted the last couple of holes.”

This is the 16th USGA Championship Kyrinis has competed in whole Samuel has played in 17 of them.

Their quarter-final match is set for 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Joining the Canadian duo in the quarterfinals are five Americans: Susan Cohn, Patricia Ehrhart, Kathy Kurata, Lara Tennant, and Corey Weworski, along with one Australian – Sue Wooster.

