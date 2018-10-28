Canadians Lee and Tanguay Positioned Well After First Event of LPGA Qualifying Series

The new Q-Series, from which players earn their way to the LPGA TOUR, finished up the first of two events on Sunday at the Pinehurst Resort in the Sandhills region of North Carolina.

The cumulative scoring event awards LPGA TOUR status to the top 45 players and ties after the completion of the two four-round tournaments. The second of which will take place this coming week at the Pinehurst Resort #7 course, beginning on October 31st and ending November 3rd.

In this past week’s action on the #6 course Calgary’s Jaclyn Lee, playing as an amateur, finished in second place at nine under par. The Ohio State Buckeye grad recorded scores of 68,70,70, and 71.

Just five strokes back of her, in tenth place, was another Canadian, Anne-Catherine Tanguay. The Quebec native is in 10th place alone heading into next week.

The third and final Canadian in the field, Maude-Aimee Leblanc, posted +9 for the week and tied for 60th.

Leaderboard