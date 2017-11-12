Canadians Move On To Match Play At USGA Women’s Mid-Amateur

So far so good for the four Canadians competing at the United States Golf Association Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship.

The second and final round of stroke play was completed on Sunday at the Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas.

Three Americans (Katie Miller, Laura Greenlief, and Marissa Mar) topped the 132 player field in stroke play with totals of -2 over the 36 holes.

The four Canadians competing (all from Ontario), Judith Kyrinis (+6) , Terrill Samuel (+7), Julia Hodgson (+8), and Patti Hogeboom (+11) will all advance to the match play portion of the event. The top 64 players moved on.

Hodgson will face American Courtney Stiles in the first round of match play while Terrill Samuel will take on American Susan Roh.

Things are a little trickier for Kyrinis and Hogeboom who will go head to head to see who will make the round of 32.

Kyrinis is seeking her second USGA title. In September she defeated Samuel in the final of the United States Senior Women’s Amateur Champion.

