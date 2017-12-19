Canadians Narrowly Miss Out On Success at Minor League Golf Tour Team Event

PALM BEACH, Fla. – Jamie Sindelar of Horseheads, N.Y., made a hole-in-one and a playoff birdie Monday (Dec. 18) as he teamed with Bo Hoag of Columbus, Ohio, to win the ninth annual Par 3 Team Trilogy conducted by the Minor League Golf Tour at Palm Beach Par 3 Golf Club.

The son of veteran touring pro Joey Sindelar, Jamie sank an eight-foot birdie putt for the win moments after Hoag had missed his from 10 feet. They had tied at 14 under par 67 for 27 holes with David Sanders, Mt. Laurel, N.J., and Albin Choi. Toronto, Ontario, who had already missed birdie tries from 25 and 20 feet, respectively.

Sindelar and Hoag each received $800 from the $7,800 purse plus $327.25 from an optional bonus pool and $160 in skins — Sindelar’s ace — for a total of $1,287.25 apiece. Sanders and Choi each collected $500 from the purse and $327.25 from the bonus pool.

The field of 39 twosomes started at the 10th hole, played a scramble on the back nine, modified alternate shots on the front, then returned to the back a second time for a better-ball event. Sindelar and Hoag scored 23-23-21, topped off with Sindelar’s ace at the 148-yard 17th hole, his 26th of the day. Sanders and Choi shot 23-21-23.

Minor League Golf Tour

9th annual Par-3 Team Trilogy

Palm Beach Par 3 GC, Palm Beach, Fla.

27 holes, 3,818 yards, par 81

Back 9, scramble; Front 9, alternate shots; Back 9, better ball

67 – Jamie Sindelar, Horseheads, NY, and Bo Hoag, Columbus, OH. David Sanders, Mt. Laurel, NJ, and Albin Choi, Toronto, Ontario. Sindelar-Hoag won playoff, birdie-2 on first extra hole. Sindelar-Hoag, $1,287.25; Sanders-Choi, $827.25.

68 – Mike Miller, Brewster, NY, and Matt Dubrowski, Bergenfield, NJ. Chris Wiatr, Woodbury, CT, and Denny McCarthy, Rockville, MD. $541.29. Max Gilbert, St-Georges, Quebec, and Raoul Menard, Ange-Gardien, Quebec. A-Rasmey Kong, North Haven, CT, and Joachin Altonen, Finland. Khris Merrill, South Bend, IN, and Brett Burton, Stuart, FL. Adam Svensson, Surrey, British Columbia, and Danny Sahl, Edmonton, Alberta. Cole Willcox, Malvern, PA, and Jeremy Walsh, Tequesta, FL. $304.29.

69 – Eric Dietrich, Cheshire, CT, and Billy Walthouse, Longmeadow, MA. Joe Harney, West Roxbury, MA, and Dan McCarthy, Syracuse, NY. Thomas Henderson, Sterling, MA, and Steve LeBrun, West Palm Beach, FL. $218. Carl McCauley, Parkland, FL, and Sunny Kim, Queens, NY. Jack Whelan, Jupiter, FL, and Bart George, Annapolis, MD. $94.

Money list includes purse, optional bonus pool and skins game.

A-Amateur