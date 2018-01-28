Canadians Off To Good Start for 2018 LPGA Season – Henderson Records Top Ten

In a wind-riddled start to the 2018 LPGA Tour season, two Canadians proved they are ready to take on the campaign ahead.

Both Brooke Henderson (Smiths Falls, Ontario) and Alena Sharp (Hamilton, Ontario) had quality starts to the year at the Pure-Silk Bahamas LPGA Classic. After being shortened to 54 holes due to delays caused by high winds, players still faced stiff breezes in the final round.

Tournament barely concluded on Sunday prior to darkness falling. In fact, the 18th hole had to be lighted to assist play. Brittany Lincicome outlasted the light and the field to earn her 8th LPGA title and defend the one she also earned in 2017. She finished at -12 for the week.

In the meantime both Brooke Henderson and Alena Sharp both finished inside the top 20.

Henderson, who was around the lead all week, finished play in 9th place. It is her 25th top-ten finish during her young LPGA career. Her placing would have been higher had she not suffered a double bogey and a bogey on her 16th and 17th holes of the final round. Thankfully, she bookend those blemishes with birdies to end the week at -6 (68-73-72) on the par 73 layout.

Henderson’s Olympic teammate from 2016, Alena Sharp, closed out her tournament in a share of 18th place. Her -3 total included rounds of 75-71-70. The final two rounds were notable as the five strokes she gained on par occurred during less than optimal playing conditions on the wind-ravaged Ocean Course at Paradise Island.

Quebec’s Maude-Aimee Leblanc was tied for 22nd headed into the final round but faltered to a 79 and finished the week in a share of 66th place.

The LPGA next sees action on February 15-18 when they visit Australia for the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open in Adelaide.

Final Leaderboard Pure-Silk Bahamas LPGA Classic