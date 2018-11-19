Four Canadians Advance to PGA TOUR Champions Final Qualifying

The two 1st stage PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying Tournaments finished up on Friday, November 16, and the Canadian content qualifying for the finals has doubled over last year.

At the site in Lakeland, Florida (The Club at Eaglebrooke), David Morland IV (-17) finished in 2nd place while fellow Canadian Danny King (-12) shared 8th place. Also qualifying for the final stage of the tournament was Dennis Hendersott of Brantford, Ontario (-5) in a share of 24th place. We spoke with Hendershott right after he left the course and will share some of his thoughts on the event and the journey to the PGA TOUR Champions later this week.

Other Canadians at the Florida site who did not advance were: Mike Woodcock (t-55), Danny Mijovic (t-59), and Mike Dagenais (t-59).

At the California qualifying site it was a lone Canadian, Jim Rutledge, who tied for 10th place to advance to the finals. B.C.’s Kendal Yanomoto played valiantly in the final round with a 64 but he narrowly missed qualifying in a share of 26th.

Rutledge and King were the lone Canadians to advance to Final Stage Qualifying in 2017 for 2018. King tied for 23rd while Rutledge finished in a share of 51st.

The Final Stage of the 2019 PGA Champions Tour Qualifying Tournament will take place at the TPC Tampa Bay in Lutz, Florida, starting on November 27th. The top 5 players earn quality status on the TOUR while the next 25 players earn Associate status and earn access to the Monday Qualifying tournaments.