Canadians Prepare For Final Stage of LPGA TOUR/Symetra Tour Qualifying

The final of three stages of LPGA TOUR qualifying for 2017 will take place this week in Florida. A field of 166 players will take to the LPGA International Golf Club, Hills Course, on November 29th. Play will complete on December 3rd when status will be awarded to players for both the LPGA and Symetra Tours for 2018.

In total there will be seven Canadian players vying for tour status at the qualifier.

The list starts with five players who had LPGA TOUR status in 2017. That includes Lorie Kane, Jennifer Ha, Samantha Richdale, Augusta James, and Maude-Aimee Leblanc.

Joining them will be a duo of Canadians who played primarily on the Symetra Tour in 2017 – Brittany Marchand and Elizabeth Tong.

You can follow the progress of the tournament at this link.